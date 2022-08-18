Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused
Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
RBI Governor Says Central Bank's Warnings Pushed People to Avoid Crypto: Report
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in an interview with ET Now, said the warning bells sounded by the Indian central bank persuaded people to avoid cryptocurrencies. "I’m happy we sounded those warning signals," said Das. "Anecdotally I am aware that many people did not invest in crypto...
Also-Ran EOS Token Now Hottest Cryptocurrency After Switch to Antelope
The digital token EOS, mostly a disappointment since its $4 billion initial coin offering in 2018 (EOS is down 37% since then), is getting a fresh jolt thanks to a technological shift announced last week. The EOS price is up 28% over the past week, the biggest gainer among 49...
Will Global Regulations Stifle the Crypto Industry or Encourage New Users?
With the Australian government announcing a new cryptocurrency regulatory regime on Monday, and news in April that the U.K. government will introduce new regulations for stablecoins, steps are being taken around the globe to monitor and control the fast-moving digital asset industry, under the guise of consumer protection. Australian Treasurer...
First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K
Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
Former CFTC Chair: Here's How SEC and CFTC Can Work Together to Regulate Crypto
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad said current gaps in crypto regulation can be filled if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC come together to form a self-regulatory organization (SRO). Massad, now a research fellow at Harvard University’s School of Government, told CoinDesk TV...
Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?
Katie Talati, the director of research at investment firm Arca, thinks traditional finance institutions are at risk of missing out on a once-in-a-decade trade. Right now, she said, ether (ETH) is woefully underpriced and there’s a catalyst around the corner. Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth...
Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen, or Does It?
There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
First Mover Asia: Crypto Sell-Off Due to Fed Hawkishness, Possible Jump Dump of ETH, Says QCP Capital; Cryptos Decline Slightly in Monday Trading
Prices: Bitcoin and ether fall slightly as investors fret over monetary policy and macroeconomic uncertainty. Insights: Crypto asset trading firm QCP Capital blamed the recent crypto sell-off on Federal Reserve hawkishness and Jump Capital's possible jettisoning of ETH. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto...
Inside the $3B DeFi Exploit of Acala's Crypto Platform
When the decentralized-finance platform Acala was attacked on Saturday, allowing the perpetrators to mint what was technically $3 billion worth of its aUSD stablecoins, a natural question to ask was: Didn’t Acala audit their code?. Yes, the Polkadot-based protocol certainly did. But the exploit involved a misconfiguration in one...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year
Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Cap Falls Below $1 Trillion as Momentum Fades
Price Point: The total crypto market capitalization has fallen below the $1 trillion mark. Also, bitcoin’s 200-week moving average multiple, a critical level of support used to determine an overall long-term market trend, is suddenly trending down. Market Moves: Ethereum Merge drama continues as traders pile out, then back...
How to Add Value to Real-World Documents With Authentication
Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. We thank our former intern, Zad Mahana, for his expertise and assistance in all aspects of our work on Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) and for his help in writing this paper. Introduction. In December 2021,...
The More Energy Bitcoin Uses, the Better
Much has been written about how Bitcoin’s energy use is less carbon-intensive than its critics assume. Due to its high utilization of renewable and zero-carbon energy, this is true. Much has been written about how Bitcoin’s energy use is justified by the economic outcomes it promotes. As Bitcoin provides...
LooksRare Fork Sudorare Rugs for $800K Despite Crypto Twitter Warnings
Developers behind non-fungible token (NFT) platform Sudorare rugged users for over $800,000 in various cryptocurrencies Tuesday before deleting the project’s online footprint. Sudorare was a fork of decentralized NFT marketplace SudoSwap, known for its liquidity pools for NFTs and cheaper gas fees, and LooksRare (LOOKS), another NFT marketplace that...
Banks Are Coming to Crypto’s Rescue
One of the biggest losers in this crypto winter has been trust: trust in people, trust in systems, trust in companies and even trust in technology. The collapse of Terra and then Celsius Network has uncovered a willful naivety on the part of many market participants. For many people it has been a shock from which it will take a long time to recover. To get out of this slump, crypto needs to get serious.
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
Seven S. Korean Brokerages Plan to Start Crypto Exchanges Next Year: Report
Seven large traditional brokerages in South Korea have started laying the groundwork for their own crypto exchanges in the first half of next year, local newspaper NewsPim reported on Monday. The firms have applied for preliminary approval and establishment of corporations to run virtual asset exchanges, the report said. Mirae...
FTX Posted $1 Billion in Revenue Last Year Amid Crypto Rally: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX posted $1.02 billion in revenue last year, jumping 1,000% from $89 million in the prior year, CNBC reported, citing internal documents it had viewed. FTX also posted net income of $388 million in 2021, up from just $17 million in 2022, the documents showed.
Crypto Markets Stabilize After Steep Weekly Declines, Traders Show Near-Term Bearish Bias
Crypto markets remained flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weekend sell-off that saw majors like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) lose over 15% in value over the past week. Among layer 1 tokens, Solana’s SOL and Polkadot’s DOT took hits of nearly 18% in the past week as investors took profits on August’s rallies. Dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu tokens slid 15% as memecoin hype generated by the likes of Dogechain waned off, even as the network’s total value locked doubled in the past week to $9 million.
