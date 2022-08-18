Caleb Farley looked dominant in Tennessee Titans' joint practice vs. Bucs on Thursday
If the Tennessee Titans' joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are any indication, Caleb Farley is beginning to shake off the rust from his rookie-year knee injury.
Farley, a cornerback and the Titans' first-round draft pick in 2021, was abuzz on social media Thursday after making a slew of plays during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville — one day after a subpar showing Wednesday.
The Titans and Buccaneers will face off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium in the second of three preseason games.
Here's a rundown of Farley's big day:
