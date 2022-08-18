ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Farley looked dominant in Tennessee Titans' joint practice vs. Bucs on Thursday

By Chris Thomas, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago
If the Tennessee Titans' joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are any indication, Caleb Farley is beginning to shake off the rust from his rookie-year knee injury.

Farley, a cornerback and the Titans' first-round draft pick in 2021, was abuzz on social media Thursday after making a slew of plays during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville — one day after a subpar showing Wednesday.

The Titans and Buccaneers will face off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium in the second of three preseason games.

Here's a rundown of Farley's big day:

Chris Thomas is the South Region sports director of the USA Today Network. Contact him at cdthomas@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

