College football player Luke Knox dies suddenly at 22

By James Parks
 5 days ago

The college football world is mourning the loss of FIU linebacker Luke Knox, who died suddenly at just 22, the school announced.

Knox began his college football career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he totaled 10 tackles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

After two seasons at linebacker, Knox moved to the tight end position before switching back to linebacker in the 2021 football season.

Knox transferred to Florida International from Ole Miss during the 2022 offseason.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre remembered Knox in a statement.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," MacIntyre said .

"I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident."

Knox was the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott paid tribute to the Knox family, saying, "Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. We are right there with him in supporting him and his family. We love him and we support him."

No cause of death was immediately announced.

Comments / 26

Niko Papadakis
4d ago

So many.. it's named SADS.. And it is sad and tragic how many can't think anymore and think it's other things in society. May he rest in Peace... Poor kid was made to think this would save his football career and his health. The crimes against humanity! The media will pay just like all the doctors and nurses who pushed this on innocent people.

Reply(2)
6
Hamma
4d ago

May his soul be at rest🙏🏻RIP. As hard as it may be at a time of great loss I hope parents are having autopsies to find COD.🤔

Reply
5
Brian Stephens
4d ago

it's very common for 22 year old athletes to die suddenly. nothing to see here.

Reply
13
