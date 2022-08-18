ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
iheartoswego.com

OP ED: New York State Fair, Bigger And Better Than Ever

Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841,...
westsidenewsny.com

Explore NY’s musical roots at GCV&M’s Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend

Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will dig into the musical roots and folk traditions of New York State during the annual Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend, coming up on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a musical experience that brings together musicians on multiple stages for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. Explore the influence of Irish musical stylings brought to New York State by laborers on the Erie Canal, meet a luthier crafting stringed instruments on site and learn about his process, listen to a song series focused on the history of the Underground Railroad, and more. Settle in to hear the variety of performers, enjoy food and drinks, explore the Historic Village, and spend the day immersed in live musical performances. This event is sponsored by National Grid and WXXI.
MUMFORD, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
14850.com

Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open

The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
NewsChannel 36

Mercy Flight Car Honored at NASCAR Xfinity Series

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- In light of a special weekend at Watkins Glen International, Twin Tiers Native Craig Partee had his team sport a special car around the track. People could watch the car dedicated to first responders race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On June 26th, 2020, Seneca...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York

It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
ENVIRONMENT
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022

SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
PUBLIC SAFETY

