Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
WRTA Service Changes Go Into Effect on August 27
WORCESTER - The WRTA is making bus route changes starting this weekend. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 27 and include routes 1 and 3, 5 and 6, 8 and 25, 12, 14 and the shuttle between Southbridge, Dudley and Webster. To review the upcoming service...
Worcester Police to close streets Saturday for Latin American Festival
The Worcester Police Department is advising residents and visitors that the Latin American Festival on Saturday may cause traffic delays due to street closures. The 30th iteration of the event being put on by CENTRO INC. is “a magnificent celebration of diversity and culture with more than 15,000 attendees who come every year to enjoy a day full of fun, food and entertainment,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
Worcester declares Stage 1 drought, triggering water restrictions
WORCESTER — The city entered a Stage 1 drought Monday brought on by water reservoirs approaching 72% capacity. Drought contingency measures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a city news release. During those hours, irrigation systems will not be allowed to operate. For...
Mothers Out Front Host 'Detective' Event on Dangers of Gas Leaks in Worcester
WORCESTER - Local parents were out in force on Sunday at Betty Price Playground for an educational cookout organized by Mothers Out Front. The community cookout on the corner of Laurel Street and Eastern Avenue included music, food and family activities as part of a campaign by Mothers Out Front to inform neighborhoods about the dangers of gas leaks in their communities.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Thousands attend 2022 Latin American Festival in Downtown Worcester
WORCETER - Streets around City Hall were closed and the downtown area filled with music on Saturday as the Worcester Common hosted the 30th annual Latin American Festival. The event attracted thousands from across central Massachusetts to enjoy a day of celebration for the local Hispanic community. Watch Below: Live...
Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)
In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
Riverview Drive in Gill closed for boat parade, fireworks
Riverview Drive in Gill will be closed to vehicles Saturday evening during the Christmas on the River fireworks and parade of boats.
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
Plan Accordingly: 2 for Tuesdays at I Love Frankie's Pizza in Worcester
WORCESTER - Every Tuesday at I Love Frankie's in Worcester, customers can buy an 18” pizza and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free. The popular pizza shop on Vernon Hill -- at the corner of Dorchester Street and Providence Street -- brought back the 2 for 1 special last week.
Framingham Police Find Unoccupied Vehicle Crashed at Route 9 & Route 126
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 at 7:57 a,.m. on Sunday, August 21, for a vehicle that veered off the road at the intersection. “The vehicle was damaged and unoccupied,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The operator has not...
Worcester Police Hosting 1st Annual Back to School Bash
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is hosting its first annual Neighborhood Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Institute Park on Salisbury Street. The community party will run from 11 AM to 3 PM and will have bouncy houses, a mobile gaming truck and a dunk tank. The WPD Mounted Unit's horses will also be visiting.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
iheart.com
Algae Blooms Close Multiple Mass. Lakes, Ponds To Swimming
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Framingham is one of the latest to close one of their ponds to swimming after a cyanobacterial bloom was discovered in the waters of Learned Pond. It's a growing trend in over a dozen Commonwealth communities, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issues...
Worcester Enters Stage 1 Drought Status, Enacts Water Use Restrictions
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester implemented drought contingency measures and enacted water use restrictions on Monday after entering a Stage 1 drought status. According to the City, Worcester’s reservoirs have declined to 72% capacity, prompting the city’s move to Stage 1 Water Supply Alert. The City has...
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
thisweekinworcester.com
