Worcester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

WRTA Service Changes Go Into Effect on August 27

WORCESTER - The WRTA is making bus route changes starting this weekend. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 27 and include routes 1 and 3, 5 and 6, 8 and 25, 12, 14 and the shuttle between Southbridge, Dudley and Webster. To review the upcoming service...
MassLive.com

Worcester Police to close streets Saturday for Latin American Festival

The Worcester Police Department is advising residents and visitors that the Latin American Festival on Saturday may cause traffic delays due to street closures. The 30th iteration of the event being put on by CENTRO INC. is “a magnificent celebration of diversity and culture with more than 15,000 attendees who come every year to enjoy a day full of fun, food and entertainment,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Mothers Out Front Host 'Detective' Event on Dangers of Gas Leaks in Worcester

WORCESTER - Local parents were out in force on Sunday at Betty Price Playground for an educational cookout organized by Mothers Out Front. The community cookout on the corner of Laurel Street and Eastern Avenue included music, food and family activities as part of a campaign by Mothers Out Front to inform neighborhoods about the dangers of gas leaks in their communities.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)

In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
LEOMINSTER, MA
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

Algae Blooms Close Multiple Mass. Lakes, Ponds To Swimming

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Framingham is one of the latest to close one of their ponds to swimming after a cyanobacterial bloom was discovered in the waters of Learned Pond. It's a growing trend in over a dozen Commonwealth communities, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issues...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts

The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
