‘Girls Next Door’ Next Generation: Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and More Stars’ Kids

After getting married to Hank Baskett at the Playboy Mansion in June 2009, Wilkinson went on to welcome their first child six months later. The pair, who faced many ups and downs over the years, expanded their family in May 2014 with the arrival of their daughter , Alijah.

In September 2018, Baskett and Wilkinson confirmed their decision to end their marriage.

"We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. "Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again. I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry, but our hearts will always be real.”

The former Playboy model later opened up about how her life changed amid the split . “The depression is gone finally,” she captioned an Instagram selfie in February 2019 “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know…”

Over the years, Wilkinson has gotten candid about how the former couple adjusted to coparenting their kids. “It is stable,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021 of where she and her ex stand now . “We are [in a better place]. Time heals all.”

Later that year, the Sliding Into Home author admitted that the transition to being a single mother wasn't easy . "You miss your kids, obviously, when you don’t have then. But some weeks you’re like, ‘I can’t wait to give them away,'" she shared with Us in November 2021. "But of course, you miss them. You’ve just got to go with it. You’ve got to figure it out and be OK with it."

Madison, for her part, has been more tight-lipped about her personal life after leaving the Playboy Mansion. The Down the Rabbit Hole author was married to Pasquale Rotella from 2013 to 2019. The duo welcomed daughter Rainbow and son Forest ahead of their breakup.

"Today is my Little Man’s birthday! I can’t believe how lucky I am to have him in my life ❤️ I’ll be out playing pirates all day ✌🏻☠️🏴‍☠️," she gushed via Instagram in August 2021, alongside a photo of her and her son.

