ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Girls Next Door’ Next Generation: Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and More Stars’ Kids

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l45D9_0hMGLJyG00

Their little ones! Kendra Wilkinson , Holly Madison and more stars from Girls Next Door have offered a glimpse at their families over the years.

After getting married to Hank Baskett at the Playboy Mansion in June 2009, Wilkinson went on to welcome their first child six months later. The pair, who faced many ups and downs over the years, expanded their family in May 2014 with the arrival of their daughter , Alijah.

In September 2018, Baskett and Wilkinson confirmed their decision to end their marriage.

"We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. "Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again. I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry, but our hearts will always be real.”

The former Playboy model later opened up about how her life changed amid the split . “The depression is gone finally,” she captioned an Instagram selfie in February 2019 “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know…”

Over the years, Wilkinson has gotten candid about how the former couple adjusted to coparenting their kids. “It is stable,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021 of where she and her ex stand now . “We are [in a better place]. Time heals all.”

Later that year, the Sliding Into Home author admitted that the transition to being a single mother wasn't easy . "You miss your kids, obviously, when you don’t have then. But some weeks you’re like, ‘I can’t wait to give them away,'" she shared with Us in November 2021. "But of course, you miss them. You’ve just got to go with it. You’ve got to figure it out and be OK with it."

Madison, for her part, has been more tight-lipped about her personal life after leaving the Playboy Mansion. The Down the Rabbit Hole author was married to Pasquale Rotella from 2013 to 2019. The duo welcomed daughter Rainbow and son Forest ahead of their breakup.

"Today is my Little Man’s birthday! I can’t believe how lucky I am to have him in my life ❤️ I’ll be out playing pirates all day ✌🏻☠️🏴‍☠️," she gushed via Instagram in August 2021, alongside a photo of her and her son.

Keep scrolling for a guide to the Girls Next Door alums' family members:

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’

A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Madison
Person
Kendra Wilkinson
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Depression#Mental Health
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'

Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy