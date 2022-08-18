HAWARDEN, Iowa — Last season West Sioux finished 11-2 coming up just short in the 1A state championship game. One big thing the Falcons have going for them, last year they lead the state in all purpose yards, and they've got four out of their five starting offensive lineman coming back. For the players that remain from last years squad, they look to avenge their loos in the championship and make another run at state.

