Sioux City, IA

TOTT - Hubbard Hoot Owl Days

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The community of Hubbard, Nebraska is inviting you down to the annual Hoot Owl Days!. The weekend of August 27th and 28th will be full of events for everyone. With a 5k Motorcycle Poker Run, BBQ, and a street dance all planed for the weekend.
HUBBARD, NE
RSV cases rising in Siouxland among kids, elderly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — RSV is a growing concern for healthcare experts around Sioux City, but there are a few things parents can do to help prevent it. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is most commonly found in infants and grade school children but recently has found its way into the elderly population.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Charges filed in Missouri River boating fatality

LOGAN, Iowa — Charges have been filed in a Memorial Day weekend boating fatality on the Missouri River. The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Neb., on Aug. 22, with involuntary manslaughter, and boating while intoxicated for the boating incident on May 29, that resulted in the death of Emma Olsen, 20, of Omaha.
MONDAMIN, IA
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Henry White

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a man who is wanted for parole violation. Henry White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole on a second-degree burglary conviction. White is 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Warriors working toward another successful football season

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — After an eight-win season and a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School are entering the upcoming football season with a locked-in mindset. Whether it's in the weight room, the film room or on the practice field, an...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
#K12
Former West Sioux Quarterback named Iowa State's starter

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have named their successor to Brock Purdy and it's West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers. Brock Purdy held the reins for the Cyclones the last four seasons, setting just about every career passing record for Iowa State. Since his departure to the NFL,...
AMES, IA
Explorers drop game 3 against Winnipeg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Winnipeg Goldeyes took the series finale and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Sioux City Explorers, by downing the X’s 6-1. Sioux City jumped out to a first-inning lead with Danny Amaral leading the frame off with a single and advancing to third on a wild pitch and a ground out.
SIOUX CITY, IA
West Sioux gearing up for another run at state

HAWARDEN, Iowa — Last season West Sioux finished 11-2 coming up just short in the 1A state championship game. One big thing the Falcons have going for them, last year they lead the state in all purpose yards, and they've got four out of their five starting offensive lineman coming back. For the players that remain from last years squad, they look to avenge their loos in the championship and make another run at state.
HAWARDEN, IA

