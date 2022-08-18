Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Hubbard Hoot Owl Days
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The community of Hubbard, Nebraska is inviting you down to the annual Hoot Owl Days!. The weekend of August 27th and 28th will be full of events for everyone. With a 5k Motorcycle Poker Run, BBQ, and a street dance all planed for the weekend.
siouxlandnews.com
RSV cases rising in Siouxland among kids, elderly
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — RSV is a growing concern for healthcare experts around Sioux City, but there are a few things parents can do to help prevent it. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is most commonly found in infants and grade school children but recently has found its way into the elderly population.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for embezzlement of Social Security, SNAP funds
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is heading to prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the federal government. Margaret Ortega, 45, pleaded guilty, admitting to embezzling nearly $98,000 from the Social Security Administration. Court records say she hid her living arrangements with her husband,...
siouxlandnews.com
Charges filed in Missouri River boating fatality
LOGAN, Iowa — Charges have been filed in a Memorial Day weekend boating fatality on the Missouri River. The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Neb., on Aug. 22, with involuntary manslaughter, and boating while intoxicated for the boating incident on May 29, that resulted in the death of Emma Olsen, 20, of Omaha.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Henry White
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a man who is wanted for parole violation. Henry White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole on a second-degree burglary conviction. White is 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs...
siouxlandnews.com
Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
siouxlandnews.com
Warriors working toward another successful football season
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — After an eight-win season and a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School are entering the upcoming football season with a locked-in mindset. Whether it's in the weight room, the film room or on the practice field, an...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Fire Rescue battling house fire; assisted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A home was badly damaged by a fire on Sunday, Aug. 21st in South Sioux City. South Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the home at 503 7th Ave., near the riverfront, just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday, after receiving multiple calls of a home on fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating overnight shooting that left one injured
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One person was hurt in an early-morning shooting in Sioux City on Sunday, Aug. 21st. Sioux City Police were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue around 4:13 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in that area. Once there, officers found a man...
siouxlandnews.com
Former West Sioux Quarterback named Iowa State's starter
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have named their successor to Brock Purdy and it's West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers. Brock Purdy held the reins for the Cyclones the last four seasons, setting just about every career passing record for Iowa State. Since his departure to the NFL,...
siouxlandnews.com
Explorers drop game 3 against Winnipeg
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Winnipeg Goldeyes took the series finale and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Sioux City Explorers, by downing the X’s 6-1. Sioux City jumped out to a first-inning lead with Danny Amaral leading the frame off with a single and advancing to third on a wild pitch and a ground out.
siouxlandnews.com
West Sioux gearing up for another run at state
HAWARDEN, Iowa — Last season West Sioux finished 11-2 coming up just short in the 1A state championship game. One big thing the Falcons have going for them, last year they lead the state in all purpose yards, and they've got four out of their five starting offensive lineman coming back. For the players that remain from last years squad, they look to avenge their loos in the championship and make another run at state.
Comments / 0