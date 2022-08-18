Read full article on original website
Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
Des Moines sees more motorcycle crashes so far in 2022 than all of last year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say motorcycle and pedestrian crashes are increasing. Early Sunday morning, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Hickman Road. The motorcyclist was heading West on Hickman around 2:30 a.m. Police believe he was speeding when he hit the curve and was thrown from his bike.
Cleaning up after the storm: From yard debris, to car windows and windshields
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local car windshield and window repair shops say they are trying to make as many repairs and replacements each day that they can. But they say supply chain issues are still a problem. So the speed at which they can make repairs is dependent...
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
A grill at the Turkey Federation's Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening.
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Iowa woman gifts retired fire captain father quilt full of fire department shirts with help from TikTok
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola woman gave her father a dream gift for his birthday. Alli Marois put out a call on TikTok earlier this year for fire department shirts from all 50 states - and she got a response of more than 170 shirts. Marois and her mother...
Man speaks out after witnessing man fall three stories onto concrete from a Court Avenue bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — "I don't want to ever have to experience that again. I've been a security officer for 22 years, that takes the cake for me," said Jared O'Hara, who saw a man fall from three stories high earlySaturday morning. The incident took place in the Court...
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
Ames police crack down on underage drinking, illegal parking ahead of fall semester
AMES, Iowa — Over the weekend, Ames police officers arrested six people for public intoxication. Police also issued a dozen underage alcohol possession citations and three citations for nuisance parties. The City Council agreed to increase fines because the weekend before school starts at Iowa State University were problematic...
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
Des Moines City Council approves plans to use remaining American Rescue Plan money
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday evening, the Des Moines City Council approved plans on how to divide what's left of the money the city received from President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act. Half of the $63.5 million is going to be used on city improvement projects. The Des...
Cleanup after 2-3 inch hail, Flash Flooding in Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- There is cleanup to be done and damage to be assessed after severe storms in the Des Moines metro area. Giant hail broke windows and damaged cars and roofs Friday afternoon, with the largest hail, from 2 to 3 inches reported in West Des Moines and Grimes.
