Ankeny, IA

KCCI.com

Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home

How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
DES MOINES, IA
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Ankeny Walmart
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving

A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Ames police crack down on underage drinking, illegal parking ahead of fall semester

AMES, Iowa — Over the weekend, Ames police officers arrested six people for public intoxication. Police also issued a dozen underage alcohol possession citations and three citations for nuisance parties. The City Council agreed to increase fines because the weekend before school starts at Iowa State University were problematic...
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river

An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Cleanup after 2-3 inch hail, Flash Flooding in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) -- There is cleanup to be done and damage to be assessed after severe storms in the Des Moines metro area. Giant hail broke windows and damaged cars and roofs Friday afternoon, with the largest hail, from 2 to 3 inches reported in West Des Moines and Grimes.
DES MOINES, IA

