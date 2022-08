The Atlantic Highlands Herald will be on extended hiatus effective today. After 23 years, I feel it is time for me to take a break from publishing local news. I am forever grateful to the large number of contributors who informed our readers about things happening in and around Monmouth County. Columnists who shared their opinions on ecology, religion, politics, education, beer, life’s everyday foibles, and so much more.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO