KCCI.com
Warmer air is on the way in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another quiet day ahead for us with sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s. We'll continue to see our temperatures climb into Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s with some of us touching close to 90°. We'll have a chance for isolated...
KCCI.com
Report card on Iowa schools: Data shows how Iowa compares to other states
When Iowans consider what the Hawkeye state is most known for, the Iowa caucuses, corn and pork production and the Iowa State Fair may come to mind. But historians say many Iowans put education at the top of that list as well. "The education system in Iowa has always been...
Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In
We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute
When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
iowapublicradio.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
iheart.com
Racoons Begin Their Own Early Corn Harvest In Iowa
(Undated) -- There are signs an annual pest has started feasting on some of Iowa's corn crop. Iowa State University Extension Agronomist Megan Anderson is sharing photos of damage she says is likely caused by raccoons. She says the tell-tale signs are broken stalks, torn down, tossed around, and ears cleaned of any corn. She says raccoons will often find a corn variety they like and continue causing damage for several rows. She also says racoons can be hard to manage.
KCCI.com
Partly cloudy overnight in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Quiet weather continues. Chances for showers decrease at the end of the week. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase by the end of the weekend and into next week. The heaviest rain/highest totals look to focus across the eastern half of Iowa. The warmest day of this stretch looks to be Wednesday with high temperature approaching 90 degrees.
Iowa’s Little League World Series Team to Play in Prime Time on TV
Iowa's Little League World Series team is fun to watch. And their next game is in prime time on ESPN. Back at the end of July, Southeast Little League captured the Iowa Little League Championship. The 12-and under Little League All-Star team from Davenport defeated Kansas and Wisconsin in the Midwest Region tournament before a 3-1 loss to Missouri. However, they bounced right back with a 3-2 win over North Dakota. They then avenged their loss to Missouri, 4-3, on Friday, August 12, to advance to the Little League World Series. It's the first time Southeast Little League has had a team in the Little League World Series since 1975.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
KCCI.com
Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved
A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
KCCI.com
Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa
(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa needs to reduce firearms
Safety is undoubtedly one of everyone’s top priorities, and understandably so. Placing ourselves under circumstances that establish a sense of safety in our lives allows us to live every day without the fear of injury or harm. There are many ways to go about achieving this, however, relying on...
iheart.com
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
KCCI.com
Friday's storm impact isn't slowing people down from visiting the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm cleared roads within the Iowa State fairgrounds as people huddled into places to find shelter. However, it was only a temporary setback. Once the storm passed through, fair officials say it was back to business as usual. "They just came right back out...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
