PBKreviews has disassembled the Galaxy Z Flip4, one of two foldable smartphones that Samsung has released this month. To recap, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has IPX8 certification, meaning that there is no data available for its dust resistance but that it will withstand being immersed in at least 1 metre of water for 30 minutes or more. As such, PBKreviews needed to use heat and plastic pry tools to remove the device's glass back panels.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 HOURS AGO