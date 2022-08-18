Read full article on original website
Huawei Mate 50-series specs allegedly leak in full with hints at OLED displays, triple rear XMAGE cameras and custom HiSilicon NPUs across the board
The Huawei Mate 50 series really will have an E variant that will launch with the Snapdragon 778G rather than the 8 Gen 1 (not the 8+ Gen 1, apparently) of the rest of the series, according to the latest leak on the upcoming phablets. Then again, it will have the same display as the vanilla 50.
Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench performance destroys the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5950X
Thanks to a plethora of leaked benchmark results and spec details, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from Intel’s upcoming 13th gen “Raptor Lake” chips. This time around we have a valid Geekbench 5 entry for the Core i9-13900K courtesy of BenchLeaks. First,...
Chuwi HiPad Max: New Android tablet launches with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, dual-SIM connectivity, Widevine L1 and a large battery
Chuwi has announced the HiPad Max, a tablet with a 10.36-inch display that resolves at 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. According to the company, the display peaks at 400 cd/m² with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. Also, Chuwi alleges that the large display has 7 mm-thick bezels on all sides. However, ETA Prime has already shown that Chuwi's marketing images are more than a little deceiving when it comes to display bezel thickness.
Star Base refreshes StarBook Linux-based 14-inch laptops with Alder Lake-P and Ryzen 5000 processors
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Intel Laptop Linux / Unix. UK-based Linux laptop maker Star Labs is refreshing its StarBook models with Alder Lake-P and AMD Ryzen 5000U processors, even though the previous version was launched at the beginning of this year. For the new StarBook Mk VI laptops,...
MSI introduces mini PC motherboard with soldered Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processor
In order to get a mobile-grade Intel processor in a desktop format, one would need to buy custom mini PCs or a custom motherboard. These types of motherboards are usually sold directly to system integrators, but mobo makers like MSI also sell DIY consumer products like the new PRO HM570TI-B I526 model that includes a soldered Tiger Lake-H processor.
Intel NUC 12 Pro: Wall Street Canyon launches with Intel Alder Lake-P series processors
Intel has presented the NUC 12 Pro, a new mini-PC series offered with various Alder Lake-P series processors. Starting with the Core i3-1220P, the NUC 12 Pro can be configured up to a Core i7-1270P. For reference, the latter has twelve CPU cores, with four performance cores and eight efficiency cores operating on a 28 W TDP. Also, the 10 nm processor features an Iris Xe Graphics G7 iGPU with 96 Execution Units (EUs).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Early teardown video highlights various changes, including a larger main camera module and new batteries
PBKreviews has disassembled the Galaxy Z Flip4, one of two foldable smartphones that Samsung has released this month. To recap, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has IPX8 certification, meaning that there is no data available for its dust resistance but that it will withstand being immersed in at least 1 metre of water for 30 minutes or more. As such, PBKreviews needed to use heat and plastic pry tools to remove the device's glass back panels.
Google Pixel 6a shines in durability test after OnePlus 10T failure
Last week, JerryRigEverything tested the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone. While the OnePlus 10T contains a few changes from the OnePlus 10 Pro, it has inherited the device's fragility. As JerryRigEverything discovered, the OnePlus 10T splits near its camera housing, mirroring the OnePlus 10 Pro. Subsequently, the teardown expert has bent, scratched and set fire to the Pixel 6a, which fared much better than the OnePlus 10T.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
Samsung Galaxy 6 Pro: Lots of changes have been made, but nothing essential
Samsung persuades many business customers with its successful outdoor Galaxy models. But the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro could also be interesting for private users and even gamers. Find out more about how the smartphone performs in our review. If you travel in inhospitable areas often, work on construction sites or...
Samsung asks customer to destroy high-end 980 Pro SSD before sending it back for RMA
It is no secret that Germany (and the EU) has one of the strictest data protection laws on the planet. While most of them are centred around how "big tech" handles user data, there are some obscure clauses that cover some offline aspects. Igor's Lab found out about Samsung's interesting new RMA policy when they tried to return a nearly dead, high-end 2 TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD.
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
ASUS Zenbook Pro 17 launches in Europe from €1,499 with AMD and NVIDIA hardware
ASUS now offers the Zenbook Pro 17 in Europe, where the laptop starts at €1,499. Announced in May with a view to a Q3 2022 release, the Zenbook Pro 17 has a 17.3-inch display operating at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 165 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the laptop features a 76 Wh battery, which powers current generation AMD and NVIDIA hardware.
Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official
Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could receive facial recognition support to improve fingerprint sensor accuracy
It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google's Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.
Possible Xiaomi 13 and Redmi Note 12 series smartphones spotted in EEC certifications
It looks like Xiaomi is working its way towards announcing four smartphones globally, not including the impending Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. While the Xiaomi 12T Pro recently turned up on the Google Play Console, Xiaomi has registered 2210132G, 2211133G, 22101316G and 22101316UG with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), an executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Typically, manufacturers register their devices with the EEC before they release them in Europe.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
Nothing Phone (1) to remain on Android 12 for rest of 2022
Nothing has expanded upon Android 13 availability for the Phone (1). Talking to Android Authority, a Nothing representative confirmed the unfortunate news that the Phone (1) will not taste Android 13 this year. Instead, Nothing Phone (1) owners must wait at least between three and nine months before their devices move onto Android 13. Specifically, Android Authority quotes Nothing as commenting that:
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A13 5G make their debut in Taiwan
Taiwan is a market in which Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones reportedly comprised 7 of the top 20 best-selling smartphones for June 2022. This may be why the OEM chose to make the A23 5G a reality in the country. The smartphone has launched with the same display size as its 4G/LTE counterpart, although the newer variant has a 120Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus 11 Pro: Next-gen OnePlus flagship to arrive as a more premium device than the disappointing OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 10 Pro as its main premium phone for the year back in April, with the recently released OnePlus 10T intended to be more of a value-oriented option. While the OnePlus 10 Pro had a mixed reception, the company already appears to have set its sights on a successor scheduled for next year—the OnePlus 11 Pro.
