ColorOS 13 makes a splash with new thematic, always-on display, performance-boosting and privacy-related features

notebookcheck.net
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is a new 2.5K OLED display Android tablet that comes with choices of color and processor
Lenovo has now made the 2022 edition of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro official. The tablet's specs have been exposed for the most part already; then again, the OEM has only just revealed that its high-end display has a max brightness of 600 nits, covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and is compatible with first-party styli.
notebookcheck.net
"Flagship mobile with the smallest appearance change": Galaxy S23 Ultra's design may disappoint fans
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be a spec beast with a 200 MP main camera, a top-end Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader, and other goodies. But despite numerous leaks detailing the internal hardware of the device, reports about the design of the phone have been few. Thanks to the prominent leaker Ice universe, we now have a good idea of the direction the Korean giant is taking with its next Ultra phone.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 Pro: Next-gen OnePlus flagship to arrive as a more premium device than the disappointing OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 10 Pro as its main premium phone for the year back in April, with the recently released OnePlus 10T intended to be more of a value-oriented option. While the OnePlus 10 Pro had a mixed reception, the company already appears to have set its sights on a successor scheduled for next year—the OnePlus 11 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Wear OS smartwatches are tipped to upgrade to the use of cloud back-ups in the future
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Storage Touchscreen Wearable. Google touts its Wear OS as "your world on your wrist" - however, (until very recently) it has been a world in which a given smartwatch is capable of considerably less than its paired smartphone. The UI has, for example, a habit of being unable to create the user data backups one might expect of Android by default.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50-series specs allegedly leak in full with hints at OLED displays, triple rear XMAGE cameras and custom HiSilicon NPUs across the board
The Huawei Mate 50 series really will have an E variant that will launch with the Snapdragon 778G rather than the 8 Gen 1 (not the 8+ Gen 1, apparently) of the rest of the series, according to the latest leak on the upcoming phablets. Then again, it will have the same display as the vanilla 50.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official
Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 5 IV FCC certification confirms some technical specs including wireless charging
A few months after the release of the well-received Sony Xperia 1 IV, many fans of the Japanese tech giant are eagerly waiting for the long-overdue successor to the Xperia 5 III, which will purportedly get some notable hardware upgrades. Although it remains unclear if Sony plans to equip the compact smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or rather the more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a new FCC certification has now shed some light upon a few technical specs of the Sony Xperia 5 IV.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes re-surface in hands-on video comparing them against Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro retail units
A well-known Youtuber has obtained prototypes of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, other examples of which emerged earlier this year. While the pair resemble Google's current flagship smartphones, the company has refined its design language with the Pixel 7 series. As a result, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are smaller than their predecessors, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 955 series receives SatIQ and Shimano Di2 support with battery drain fix thanks to Beta version 12.20
Earlier this month, Garmin added the Forerunner 955 series to its Beta Program. As we discussed separately, the Beta Program allows people to test upcoming features before Garmin releases them in public builds. Also, Garmin could include features that never make it to public builds. However, there is a good chance that alpha version and beta version builds will be unstable or less stable than public ones.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
notebookcheck.net
Pixel users report that the Android 13 upgrade breaks wireless charging functions
Android Accessory Google Pixel Smartphone Software. Android 13 as a stable update for Pixel-series phones has finally landed, conferring a number of long-anticipated features as introduced during Google's latest I/O event on the devices. However, it seems that this out-of-beta software version still has some bugs, one of the latest to gain complaints is the abrupt loss of wireless charging functions.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Enco Buds 2 are officially set to launch with "powerful and dynamic bass"
The Enco Buds are the first sub-flagship audio accessories in which OPPO ditched the increasingly complex naming system for such products. They launched with a Galaxy Bud-like form-factor, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB type-C charging case. However, as OPPO has officially revealed, their successors will switch to an AirPod clone...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Avata: Full specifications for upcoming drone leak as DJI confirms 'Born to Fly' hardware launch event
DJI has confirmed the launch date for its next drone, which it will unveil during a 'Born to Fly' hardware event. Scheduled for later this month, the announcement arrives alongside more DJI Avata leaks. This time, the upcoming drone's full specifications have surfaced, confirming its flight time, its camera and its special features, among other things.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and 4K Smart TV X Series get hyped ahead of their Indian-market debut
Accessory Laptop Leaks / Rumors Monitor Smart Home Ultrabook. Xiaomi India has invited its audience to enjoy a "New View" with a product from its upcoming, potentially premium hardware event. This upcoming launch seems to revolve around 2 main devices thus far: the Notebook Pro 120G, and Smart TV X series.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Multimode Gateway 2 hub launches with Bluetooth Mesh and Zigbee support
Xiaomi has announced the Smart Multimode Gateway 2, a smart home hub which allows you to connect various devices. This is a second-generation model of the original Xiaomi Smart Multimode Gateway. The gadget supports three smart home protocols: Bluetooth, Bluetooth Mesh and Zigbee 3.0. Plus, you can connect to the hub via 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi.
notebookcheck.net
Leaks reveal the FiiO M11S with aptX HD and LDAC support, plus a 32-bit 384 kHz DAC
The FiiO M11S should arrive later this month, ahead of which two videos have revealed its design and various specifications. Unsurprisingly, the FiiO M11S resembles the FiiO M11 Pro, albeit with a few changes. Android Gadget Leaks / Rumors. The FiiO M11S has leaked again, two months on from the...
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1): CEO Carl Pei fans flames of concerns over Nothing's Android update policy
The Nothing Phone (1) made its debut last month as the company's first attempt at making a smartphone. The company promised three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates in total, essentially matching companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi. That said, though, fans may have reason to be concerned in light of new information.
