Cincinnati, OH

WHIO Dayton

Dayton man indicted for murder of 65-year-old woman

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been indicted for the for the murder of a 65-year-old woman. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on Friday, August 12, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash

OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Walmart to pay man $4 million in damages after discrimination lawsuit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Multnomah County jury decided Friday that a Portland man should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart. Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee racially profiled him in March 2020 and called deputies on him for no reason other than wanting him to leave the store.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

