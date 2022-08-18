Read full article on original website
Dayton man indicted for murder of 65-year-old woman
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been indicted for the for the murder of a 65-year-old woman. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on Friday, August 12, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
Man accused of hitting, killing toddler while backing out of driveway now facing charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of hitting a toddler with his car is facing criminal charges. Victor Parham, Jr., 40, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Monday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of OVI and one count of vehicular homicide. Charges stemmed...
WKRC
Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
WKRC
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
Fox 19
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a custody dispute turned tragic despite the intervention of a SWAT team. The bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in...
WLWT 5
Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash
OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
WLWT 5
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
Police find body near Trotwood apartment complex; Death investigation underway
TROTWOOD — A death investigation is underway after police found a dead male near a Trotwood apartment complex Sunday. According to the Trotwood Police Department, a resident at Shiloh Court Apartments notified police of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle. Investigators recognized blood in and around the car, according to the...
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
WATCH: Social media video shows Richmond officer’s fiancée walk down aisle at hospital
RICHMOND, Indiana — Richmond officer Seara Burton’s fiancée posted a video on her TikTok page showing an emotion-filled moment for the couple. Burton has been in critical condition since police said a man shot her during a traffic stop almost two weeks ago. The couple was supposed...
Man in serious condition after West End hit-and-run
Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night a man was crossing West Liberty Street and Central Parkway when an SUV hit him, investigators said.
Coroner IDs body found in Dayton garage; Family says he was missing since July
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Clinton Pierce, 44, of Dayton, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Monday morning. Police were called to...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
Roebling Point Books and Coffee employee killed in hit-and-run
Friends and family of a hit-and-run victim are pleading for someone to come forward with any information that can help police find the person responsible for the death of a local mother.
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
WLWT 5
New details emerge in Main Street shootout as suspects appear in court
CINCINNATI — New details about the shootout on Main Street emerged as two suspects were arraigned in a Hamilton County courtroom just a matter of steps from where the gunfire erupted. Diablo McCoats waived his appearance in court. He’s charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and a count...
Fox 19
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
WKRC
Walmart to pay man $4 million in damages after discrimination lawsuit
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Multnomah County jury decided Friday that a Portland man should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart. Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee racially profiled him in March 2020 and called deputies on him for no reason other than wanting him to leave the store.
