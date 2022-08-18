ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Picture This Plus ships out hand-dyed fabric to retail shops around the country and the world

By Lydia Kautz Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 5 days ago

Abilene is home to several unique businesses. Picture This Plus — which is located in the basement of Rivendell Bookstore — is one of them.

The business dyes fabric for cross stitchers which is then shipped out all over the country and outside of it. The business is online and wholesale only and the product is in such high demand that owner Marilyn Thurlow and her employees have a hard time keeping up with it.

