Report: Real Madrid Believes Their Star Midfielder Casemiro Has Decided To Leave For Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

It was claimed that the Spanish side believes Casemiro's exit is imminent following Manchester United's interest in a world-class Defensive Midfielder.

Real Madrid started to think about Casemiro's exit from a possibility to reality and something that could happen.

The La Liga's side bosses are silent about the matter. It was stated that they are convinced at Real Madrid that the Brazilian Midfielder has already made a decision.

Following this, an offer will be presented to 'Los Blancos', to then travel to Manchester with a concrete proposal to secure the number 14's transfer to the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, this is something that has not happened yet. Since an official report from the Spanish media came out yesterday neither the president nor the player has said a word about the rumour.

According to a report from Spanish Outlet MARCA : The latest European Champions know Casemiro's stance about the offer, the Brazilian International wants to go to Manchester United.

As the hours continue passing by the feeling about a move is rising given the lack of a negative response from Real Madrid.

The Spanish club's respect for Sao Jose Dos Campos' born is huge and they will accept the move after the player requests it.

The economic demands will also need to be satisfied by Manchester United for the transfer move to happen.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

