RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed veteran Paul Stastny to a $1.5 million contract on Tuesday, a move that shores up their forward depth. Stastnys addition could fill a void with winger Max Pacioretty expected to miss several months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The Hurricanes are trying to improve their scoring after averaging fewer than three goals a game in the playoffs this past season.

