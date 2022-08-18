ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osprey, FL

fox13news.com

FHP: Two arrested after driver rams trooper's car during chase in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers detained a group of suspects who led authorities on a chase through Hillsborough County on Monday afternoon, ending with the driver intentionally crashing into an FHP patrol car in Tampa. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. when troopers noticed a 2020...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
SARASOTA, FL
iontb.com

Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Teen bicyclist survives crash at dangerous South Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. - A teenage bicyclist survived, what witnesses said, could have been a deadly accident Friday morning at an intersection in South Tampa that's known by neighbors as a dangerous corner. Cohen Wills told FOX 13 he was driving down South Lois Avenue, approaching Bay to Bay Boulevard and...
TAMPA, FL
