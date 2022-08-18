Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
FHP: Two arrested after driver rams trooper's car during chase in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers detained a group of suspects who led authorities on a chase through Hillsborough County on Monday afternoon, ending with the driver intentionally crashing into an FHP patrol car in Tampa. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. when troopers noticed a 2020...
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
11-Year-Old Lutz Boy Dies After Truck Collides With His Bicycle On Sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed after being hit by a truck on Sunday in Pinellas County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge pickup truck towing a boat trailer was traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane, south
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup driving on sidewalk in Palm Harbor
An 11-year-old boy from Lutz died after being hit by a car driving on the sidewalk on Sunday.
pasconewsonline.com
US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
live5news.com
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney provides insight into bond for driver accused of critically injury teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lilly has been in the hospital for six days. She is the 13-year-old critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her and left the scene as she rode her bike home from school, police say. While she recovers, the alleged hit-and-run driver, David Chang, is out on bond.
Florida woman identified after burned body discovered in alleyway, police say
Investigators in Florida have identified a woman whose body was discovered on fire in an alleyway last week. The burned body of 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead was found behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Thursday after firefighters put out a fire in the alley around 12:30 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Mysuncoast.com
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
Parents feel left in the dark after hearing 12-year-old charged for shooting airsoft gun in Pasco County school cafeteria
A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
iontb.com
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach
Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
fox13news.com
Teen bicyclist survives crash at dangerous South Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenage bicyclist survived, what witnesses said, could have been a deadly accident Friday morning at an intersection in South Tampa that's known by neighbors as a dangerous corner. Cohen Wills told FOX 13 he was driving down South Lois Avenue, approaching Bay to Bay Boulevard and...
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Missing Boater Found Dead In Boca Ciega Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A missing boater has been found dead after police say he crashed into a pillion in Boca Ciega Bay. On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of
Florida ‘dangerous criminal’ sought after injecting man with fentanyl, duct taping and stabbing him: deputies
Florida authorities are searching for a "violent and dangerous criminal" who they say injected a victim with fentanyl against his will, binding him with duct tape and stabbing him in an attempted murder last week. The incident happened Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted to kill...
