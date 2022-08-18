ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Spin Me Round’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Anna Menta
 5 days ago
You can’t go wrong with a free trip to Italy… right?

Alison Brie that theory is so very wrong in Spin Me Round, a new dark romantic comedy that opens in theaters, on digital, and on AMC+ this weekend. The screenplay was co-written by Brie and director Jeff Baena, who has previously collaborated with Brie on movies like Horse Girl and The Little Hours.

Brie stars in the film as a restaurant manager of an Italian restaurant who is chosen to attend an all-expenses-paid program in Italy, where she meets the restaurant chain’s eccentric and wealthy founder (played by Alessandro Nivola). While she’s hopeful she might find some Under the Tuscan Sun-type romance while she’s away, Amber soon finds herself on a very different type of adventure.

Also starring Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Heidecker, Fred Armisen, and more, Spin Me Round promises to surprise viewers. If you want to find out what it’s all about for yourself, read on to learn how to watch Spin Me Round on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH THE ALISON BRIE MOVIE SPIN ME ROUND:

Spin Me Round will open in select theaters, release on VOD, and stream on AMC+ on the same day: Friday, August 19. If you want to see the movie in theater, you can find a showing to Spin Me Round via Fandango. You will also be able to purchase the film on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, and more.

If you want to watch Spin Me Round streaming on AMC+, read on for more info.

IS SPIN ME ROUND ON STREAMING?

Yes! Spin Me Round will be available to stream on AMC+ and on VOD on the same day it opens in theaters: August 19, 2022. You can purchase the film on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, and more. You can also stream the movie for free with a subscription or free trial to AMC+.

HOW TO WATCH SPIN ME ROUND ON AMC+:

Spin Me Round will begin streaming on AMC+ on Friday, August 19.

You will need a paid subscription to AMC+—the AMC Networks subscription streaming service that launched in June 2022—or you will need to have the AMC+ add-on on your Amazon Prime account.

AMC+ costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for an annual subscription. You can also check out the AMC+ free trial for seven days if you haven’t already.

WILL SPIN ME ROUND BE STREAMING ON HBO MAX?

No. Spin Me Round will not be on HBO Max at the same time it is in theaters, because it is not a Warner Bros. film, and because HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Spin Me Round will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

IS SPIN ME ROUND STREAMING ON NETFLIX?

No. Spin Me Round is not streaming on Netflix, and it likely will never be on Netflix, given that it will be streaming on AMC+ at the same time it opens in theaters. Sorry!

