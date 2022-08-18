ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angelina Jolie and 14-year-old son Knox hit Universal Studios amid FBI bombshell

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8JWR_0hMGIZk100

Angelina Jolie enjoyed a Universal Studios day with her 14-year-old son, Knox, after news broke of her anonymous lawsuit against the FBI .

The actress, 47, paired a white dress with aviator sunglasses and sandals at the Los Angeles theme park.

The teenager, for his part, wore a graphic tee and pants during the Wizarding World of Harry Potter visit.

While the duo were joined by three bodyguards and a tour guide, Knox’s five siblings were absent from the outing.

Jolie is the mother of Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14, whose custody she is currently fighting over with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The former couple, who wed in 2014, broke up in September 2016 after an alleged altercation on their private jet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfhAa_0hMGIZk100
The duo visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
@CelebCandidly/Snorlax/MEGA

Jolie made headlines Tuesday when she was identified as the anonymous plaintiff in an April lawsuit against the FBI over their choice not to arrest Pitt, 58, over her assault claims.

When the lawsuit was initially filed , many speculated that Jolie was the plaintiff. While Page Six reached out to reps for the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-stars at the time, their spokespeople didn’t comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IL8zU_0hMGIZk100
Jolie and Knox were joined by three bodyguards.
@CelebCandidly/Snorlax/MEGA

The intelligence agency’s report, which has been released, show that the assistant United States attorney and the assistant United States chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017 but did not charge the actor.

In the report, which has been seen by Page Six, the “Maleficent” star described her “mad” then-husband — who she claimed had been drinking — allegedly “shaking” her, punching the ceiling of the plane and yelling at her for “f–king up” their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLLvH_0hMGIZk100
News broke earlier this week that Jolie anonymously sued the FBI over their investigation of Brad Pitt.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

When one of their children, whose name was redacted, called Pritt a “p—k,” the “Fight Club” star reportedly ran toward them.

In her efforts to stop him, Jolie allegedly suffered injuries to her back and elbow, which she submitted photos of to the FBI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMDcX_0hMGIZk100
The actor got in an altercation with Jolie during a 2016 flight with their six kids.
Getty Images

Jolie also alleged in the report that her then-partner poured beer on her as she tried to sleep during the flight from Nice, France.

The filmmaker subsequently filed for divorce from Pitt. Although they were declared legally single in April 2019, they are still fighting over assets and custody.

In 2017, the “Fury” star told GQ that he stopped drinking because it had “become a problem” for him.

“I had to step away,” Pitt said at the time, noting that he had “feeling in [his] fingertips again.”

Comments / 6

d Smith
5d ago

of course she's out in the public, parading 1 or more of her kids "look at me, see what a great mother I am"I don't know what the true story on what happened on that plane but she has been using her kids against BP. she has no problem manipulating the media, For some reason she believe she is such a A list star that she has the power.Go away Angie -- who watches your movies? No one I know.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Shocking Photos Of Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Brad Pitt's Airplane Attack Leak As Actress Fights FBI Over Records

A series of photos showing Angelina Jolie bruised following her infamous 2016 airplane fight with then-husband Brad Pitt have leaked, Radar has learned. The photos were submitted by the actress to the FBI after they launched an investigation into the incident. In the snaps, Jolie can be seen with large bruises on her hand and elbow. Sources told Page Six Jolie handed over the photos along with handwritten notes from her children detailing the fight to investigators. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the then-couple were traveling from Nice, France, to the US when they started having a verbal altercation.Jolie claimed Pitt...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Empire” actress’ death a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by People Monday. The report also noted that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” were found in her system. Pearlman, who played Patti Sharp in one episode of the Fox musical drama, went missing on Feb. 16 and was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in LA two days later. She was 43. An initial autopsy came back inconclusive, with a...
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie’s 2 Oldest Sons ‘Worked Hard’ on the Set of Their Mom’s New Movie

Angelina Jolie might be continuing her Hollywood dynasty. She followed in dad Jon Voight’s acting footsteps, and now, it seems that sons Maddox, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, are eager to start their filmmaking careers at a young age. With mom behind the lens as director of her upcoming film, Without Blood, the boys worked in the assistant director department with Jolie as their mentor. She loved the camaraderie of making it a family event, sharing with People that they “work well together.” She added, “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie’s Outfit For Her Daughter’s College Send-Off Event Was Made To Dance In

As summer creeps towards an end, celebrity parents and their children are beginning the process of heading back to school. For some parents, this means stocking up on school supplies and refreshing their wardrobes, while others are seeing their kids off to college. In the Jolie-Pitt household, it was the latter as Zahara (the ex-couple’s third-oldest child) was dropped off at Spelman College on August 1 by her mom. For the college send-off event, Angelina Jolie’s outfit was casual and functional, as it was likely that she spent the day helping her daughter move in.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Bombshell#Universal Studios Day#Shiloh#The Criminal Division
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
Page Six

Brad Pitt reaches $20.5M settlement with Katrina victims over faulty homes

Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs. “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

138K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy