ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew break up again after brief reunion

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4lqV_0hMGIYrI00

Hold the drama .

JoJo Siwa and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Prew, have officially called it quits for a second time.

The “Dance Mom” alum’s ex confirmed their split during an Instagram livestream that has since been reposted on TikTok.

“I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am,” Prew, 18, said.

“I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Although Siwa, 19, has not spoken out about the breakup herself, Prew shared that she and her ex are both “safe and happy and healthy.”

Reps for the “Dancing With the Stars” alum could not immediately be reached for comment.

The last time Prew appeared on Siwa’s social media was in June when the pro dancer shared a lovey-dovey video of them together in honor of Pride month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076hzC_0hMGIYrI00
Prew insists the breakup was “not messy.”
itsjojosiwa/Instagram

The couple first began dating in early 2021, but split for the first time in November of the same year. They then rekindled their relationship at Disney World in May.

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 after posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.”

Earlier this year, Siwa celebrated her one-year anniversary of the milestone and shared with her fans, “🏳️‍🌈In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever. A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay🌈.

“Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️.”

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source

Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
E! News

Prepare to Get Emotional Over Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments Over the Years

Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson are family forever. The Legend of Zorro star was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith for almost 20 years before the couple split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the relationship between him and his stepdaughter ended. In fact, the divorce only seemed to fortify their unique bond, with Banderas even raving over Johnson's acting skills in a 2015 interview with E! News ahead of Fifty Shades of Grey's release.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Celebrities#Tiktok#Disney World
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

138K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy