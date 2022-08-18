ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher to play in Slam Summer Classic

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvSs9_0hMGIMVo00

A UNC basketball commit will get the chance to play at one of the most legendary streetball courts in all of the country.

Five-star guard Simeon Wilcher has been named to the 2022 SLAM Summer Classic to be held Saturday at New York’s Rucker Park. Wilcher is one of 16 boys players that will be split into two teams for the event. This will be the fourth year for the event as SLAM magazine has teamed up with the historic court to put on the game.

Take a look at the rosters for both the boy’s and girl’s games for Saturday:

Wilcher is North Carolina’s lone recruit that is committed to the 2023 class after G.G. Jackson decommitted last month. The guard has really elevated his game over the past few months with an impressive performance at the Peach Jam .

