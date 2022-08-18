The Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Annual Meeting of Electors will be held Aug. 27 at Race Track Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton. RKLD Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Sweeney said the meeting will follow a format similar to the one used last year, with registration tables for electors opening around 8:30 a.m.

