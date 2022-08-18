Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Council hires John Weidl as interim city manager
The City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday approved a leasing agreement with GovTemps USA through which it has hired John Weidl to serve as interim city manager. Weidl will serve in a part-time capacity while the city continues its search for a permanent city manager. Sister companies. On July 19,...
fortatkinsononline.com
Rock-Koshkonong Lake District 2022 annual meeting of electors set for Aug. 27
The Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Annual Meeting of Electors will be held Aug. 27 at Race Track Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton. RKLD Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Sweeney said the meeting will follow a format similar to the one used last year, with registration tables for electors opening around 8:30 a.m.
