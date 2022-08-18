ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov. Abbott pushes back against EPA action against Permian Basin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is concerned about action from the Environmental Protection Agency against the Permian Basin, and he is expressing those concerns to the Biden Administration. In a letter, Abbott responds to a potential ”discretionary redesignation” of the Permian Basin, a move he...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Hundreds of rescues amid Texas flooding: "I thought I was going to die"

Emergency crews rescued families with children in heavily flooded Seagoville, Texas, on Monday, while heavy rains and flash flooding submerged houses, cars and trapped drivers in and around Dallas. A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away in floodwaters in Dallas County, Texas, according to an official.
DALLAS, TX
KTSA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the "tampon tax"

Sanitary tampons for menstruation period over pink background. Female health care concept. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday

TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

