Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Pittsfield Video Shows Why This is An Awesome Spot to Take the Family
Pittsfield definitely has its fair share of attractions for everyone. There is no shortage of places to explore throughout the Berkshires either. If you're enjoying a night out, there are plenty of joints to seek out in the area, but what about those spots where you can take the whole family? One particular TikTok video in Pittsfield shows exactly where you can do just that.
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
Just In Time For Back To School, The Berkshire Athenaeum Has Some New Promotions
All I can say is, thank goodness for the Berkshire Athenaeum! Ever since my family moved to the beautiful Berkshires in 1982, the Athenaeum has had me covered when I wanted and/or needed to get my reading on!. It's almost time for back to school and the month of September...
The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Berkshire County, Do You Love Beer? Are You A Pats Fan? Get Ready For This!
If you live in the Northeast and you're a fan of the New England Patriots and also a fan of IPAs, this is some pretty cool news right here. An Indian Pale Ale celebrating the Patriots and their old-school logo!. Nantucket, Massachusetts-based Cisco Brewers is teaming up with the New...
Haddad Auto Helps Eight Berkshire County Teachers Fulfill Classroom Wish Lists
Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out. For the second year in a row, Haddad's is helping Berkshire County teachers with their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists and they enlisted the public to nominate their favorite deserving teachers.
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Recall Alert, Berkshire Parents! Does Your Child Drink This?
Just a word of caution to those in the beautiful Berkshires who have a child or children that like to drink Capri Sun juice drinks. I mean, what kid doesn't like Capri Sun? I remember drinking it when I was younger. According to a media statement from the Food and...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)
Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
This Pittsfield Video is the Most Calming Thing You’ll See All Week
Throughout the Berkshires, there's plenty of amazing scenery to choose from that we can often take for granted. And as summer is coming to a close, as is the end of this week, we could all stand to take in a minute of the Berkshires beauty to calm ourselves, regardless of whatever else it is that's going on around us.
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
The Public Who Have Been On The Berkshire Flyer Give Their Input
How do people feel about the new Berkshire Flyer train? It seems like people who are coming to the Berkshires are saying the number one thing they want is more times so they can leave later and enjoy more of the Berkshires. Some other folks complained about spotty Wi-Fi and the same with cellphone service.
How Are Your Art Skills, Berkshire Residents? Artscape Needs Your Help
Professional artists or aspiring artists that are partnered with professionals, the City of Pittsfield wants you! Coming up in the early fall, Artscape Pittsfield will be overseeing a new mural project in the downtown area. The mural itself will be located at street level in a highly visible location in...
5 Reasons Why the Berkshires is the Place to be During the Fall
Residents of the Berkshires know that our county is quite the gem, that's why they live here. Others hear about Berkshire County from afar and after visiting and touring the area, fall in love with our culture and sights and as a result, make Berkshire County their new home or second home. Who could blame them? The Berkshires has something for everyone whether it's food, arts, music, theater, museums, beautiful natural bodies of water and the list goes on and on. Not to mention the people.
11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now
We all know that Pittsfield has its fair share of restaurants and fast food joints to choose from where we can head out to for a solid meal. But couldn't we always use more. There's definitely some restaurant spots around the country that have yet to make their way to Pittsfield for whatever reason.
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
