People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
Local college student says apartment was uninhabitable, not move-in ready
A mother and a college student are now looking for a new place to live after they say the apartment they got was uninhabitable.
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
San Diego Named to List of U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
The National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual “vector sectors” list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of the country observing record-setting heat,...
National City community activists mentor youth with street gang prevention
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Neighbors in National City continue to worry about the safety in their neighborhood. With crime still on the horizon, community activists in the city are taking to the streets to mentor young children. “Talking to people, doing presentations at schools. Denouncing gang violence and educating...
New child welfare rules aim to keep siblings together, help foster parents
New child welfare practices have updated protections for children, families and staff and have allowed more than three-quarters of foster children to be placed with their siblings, according to a report to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors this week. The report described how the San Diego County child...
Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice
A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th Birthday with free cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes will be handing out free cakes to San Diegans— a sweet deal for its 25th birthday celebration. The bakery chain will give out free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini Bundt cakes, on Sept. 1 to the first 250 people at each bakery. In San Diego County, Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos, and Carlsbad. To find the closest location, click here.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
Low-rider community's fight to end cruising ban shifts into high gear
SAN DIEGO — The statewide move to end bans on cruising shifted into high gear this week. Lawmakers in Sacramento are urging cities statewide to decriminalize cruising events. California's state Senate and Assembly have passed a resolution encouraging California cities to repeal their cruising bans. It's a message that...
Torrey Pines High community remembers athlete who died of cancer
The Torrey Pines High School community came together Sunday afternoon to honor the life and legacy of Nick Herrmann, a former student-athlete who recently died after a battle with bone cancer.
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER
Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
Tent camp converted to safe lot for vulnerable
County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson drafted a Memorandum of Understanding in April calling on individual municipalities and the county of San Diego to each identify and facilitate emergency and permanent housing to reduce homelessness in East County. On Aug. 10, the county opened the first of those ventures: a...
Offender who walked away from San Diego reentry facility apprehended
Officials are searching for a 21-year-old man who walked away from a San Diego reentry program facility on Sunday.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
