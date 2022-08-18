ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice

A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th Birthday with free cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be handing out free cakes to San Diegans— a sweet deal for its 25th birthday celebration. The bakery chain will give out free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini Bundt cakes, on Sept. 1 to the first 250 people at each bakery. In San Diego County, Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos, and Carlsbad. To find the closest location, click here.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach

He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

Tent camp converted to safe lot for vulnerable

County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson drafted a Memorandum of Understanding in April calling on individual municipalities and the county of San Diego to each identify and facilitate emergency and permanent housing to reduce homelessness in East County. On Aug. 10, the county opened the first of those ventures: a...
EL CAJON, CA

