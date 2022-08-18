ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

ABC4

Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Hiker missing after Zion flash flood identified

UPDATE: 8/21/22 12:32 P.M. SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials have provided additional details regarding the flash flood that left one person missing Friday. Multiple hikers were reportedly swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava. Later in the evening, the National Park Service received […]
SPRINGDALE, UT
suindependent.com

It’s K.A.R.M.A Fest at Kayenta

It’s that time again for Kayenta Acoustic Roots Music Art – or K.A.R.M.A Fest as we like to call it! It’s three days of outdoor concerts; a time for refueling, releasing, renewing, and relaxing. Enjoy live outdoor music, fantastic weather, and fabulous scenery in Ivins, Utah, while listening to fantastic live outdoor music. K.A.R.M.A. Fest happens September 15, 16, and 17, 2022, on the outside Waltons Common Plaza in the beautiful Kayenta Art Village and features three uniquely refreshing concerts. Come for one or all three concerts. Special discount packages are available for multiple nights.
IVINS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Search and rescue mission conducted at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — UPDATE: Zion National park has confirmed that hiker Jetal Agnihotri of Tuscon Arizona went missing on August 19, 2022. Currently, more than 20 Zion Search and Rescue Team members are working in and near the Virgin River searching for this missing person. What visitors need to...
SPRINGDALE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Second Flash Flood Warning for Washington Co.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a second Flash Flood Warning for Washington County, this time focusing on Hildale. The Warning will remain in effect until 4:45. Another FFW is already in place for Springdale and Zion National Park, just to the north of this new warning. The entire area […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NWS: Flash Flood Warnings issued throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for Last Chance Creek near Lake Powell and the surrounding areas. The Warning will be in effect until 9:15 PM MDT and is expected to be quite powerful, calling the damage threat “Considerable”. Radar has indicated heavy rain […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

POLICE: Man busted with 12 lbs of meth in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officers allegedly located 12 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Daniel Flores, 23, is currently facing one count of Distribution/Offer/Arrange Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Speeding. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV

