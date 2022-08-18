Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscan, Arizona.
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UPDATE: Hiker missing after Zion flash flood identified
UPDATE: 8/21/22 12:32 P.M. SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials have provided additional details regarding the flash flood that left one person missing Friday. Multiple hikers were reportedly swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava. Later in the evening, the National Park Service received […]
suindependent.com
It’s K.A.R.M.A Fest at Kayenta
It’s that time again for Kayenta Acoustic Roots Music Art – or K.A.R.M.A Fest as we like to call it! It’s three days of outdoor concerts; a time for refueling, releasing, renewing, and relaxing. Enjoy live outdoor music, fantastic weather, and fabulous scenery in Ivins, Utah, while listening to fantastic live outdoor music. K.A.R.M.A. Fest happens September 15, 16, and 17, 2022, on the outside Waltons Common Plaza in the beautiful Kayenta Art Village and features three uniquely refreshing concerts. Come for one or all three concerts. Special discount packages are available for multiple nights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Utah’s Little League team — and injured Easton Oliverson — will head home soon
A Utah team’s play in the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday after a 10-2 loss in the elimination bracket. Snow Canyon Little League, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, and is the first team in state history to make it to the World Series, got behind early in their matchup against the team from Davenport, Iowa, and never closed the gap.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Search and rescue mission conducted at Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah — UPDATE: Zion National park has confirmed that hiker Jetal Agnihotri of Tuscon Arizona went missing on August 19, 2022. Currently, more than 20 Zion Search and Rescue Team members are working in and near the Virgin River searching for this missing person. What visitors need to...
UPDATE: Second Flash Flood Warning for Washington Co.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a second Flash Flood Warning for Washington County, this time focusing on Hildale. The Warning will remain in effect until 4:45. Another FFW is already in place for Springdale and Zion National Park, just to the north of this new warning. The entire area […]
NWS: Flash Flood Warnings issued throughout Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for Last Chance Creek near Lake Powell and the surrounding areas. The Warning will be in effect until 9:15 PM MDT and is expected to be quite powerful, calling the damage threat “Considerable”. Radar has indicated heavy rain […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Cedar City traffic stop
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he was caught with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Cedar City on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Quintin Anthony Ranford, 32. Troopers first spotted Ranford driving on I-15 near mile marker 47 when he was allegedly following a semi-truck […]
890kdxu.com
No new taxes! City council sides with citizens, nixes proposed tax hike in St. George
The meeting lasted more than four hours, with citizens from young moms to retired veterans getting a turn at the podium to voice their concerns. The end result, astonishing as it was, turned out the way they wanted. Thursday night. , hundreds of St. George residents packed St. George's city...
POLICE: Man busted with 12 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officers allegedly located 12 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Daniel Flores, 23, is currently facing one count of Distribution/Offer/Arrange Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Speeding. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) […]
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Comments / 4