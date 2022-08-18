It’s that time again for Kayenta Acoustic Roots Music Art – or K.A.R.M.A Fest as we like to call it! It’s three days of outdoor concerts; a time for refueling, releasing, renewing, and relaxing. Enjoy live outdoor music, fantastic weather, and fabulous scenery in Ivins, Utah, while listening to fantastic live outdoor music. K.A.R.M.A. Fest happens September 15, 16, and 17, 2022, on the outside Waltons Common Plaza in the beautiful Kayenta Art Village and features three uniquely refreshing concerts. Come for one or all three concerts. Special discount packages are available for multiple nights.

