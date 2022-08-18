Read full article on original website
Truckers pull off upset
Upsets happen every week in high school football. One of the biggest in Wisconsin took place Aug. 19 in Clintonville, as the Truckers opened their 2022 season by handing Amherst a 38-30 overtime loss. Amherst, the defending Central Wisconsin Conference-Large champion, was coming off of an 11-1 season last year...
TD passes lift Chiefs over T-Birds
Dawson Schmidt’s four touchdown passes helped Shiocton’s football team open its season Aug. 19 with a 41-6 win over Iola-Scandinavia. The Chiefs found the end zone three times in the first half. Shiocton opened the scoring on Schmidt’s 6-yard touchdown pass before the Thunderbirds cut the deficit to...
Calling 911
• Aug. 15 – An unknown caller reported an 80-year-old man fell and had a pulse but was not breathing. A family member attempted CPR. • Aug. 15 – A Waupaca caller on McAllister Road reported that a person’s dogs came after him and his dog while walking down the road.
Clifton, Douglas G.
Doug Clifton, March 31, 1940 – August 21, 2022, age 82, of Manawa, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to Elnora and Harry Clifton. On February 20, 1960 he married Ruth Ann (Brown) Clifton. For over 50 years Doug worked in the field of financial services, in addition he served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. Doug and Ruth spent much of their time together exploring the islands of Hawaii, hunting, boating, camping and taking in the views of the water from “Doug’s Dirt” (the hill at the north end of Bear Lake.)
Simpson, Virginia
Virginia “Ginny” Simpson, age 88, of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at Bethany Home. A Memorial Service will be held at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca at 12:00 (noon) on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, with Reverend Andy Behrendt, officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held...
New sculpture on Main
A large metal sculpture was bolted into the sidewalk on Main Street during ARTicipation week so it was ready for the Arts on the Square festival. The sculpture is titled; “Cresting Canoe Atop the Great Wave of Waupaca” and it emphasizes the Waupaca River that flows through the city’s downtown and other neighborhoods.
County spends $4.25 million in ARPA funds
Waupaca County has received $9.9 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. At its Aug. 16 meeting, the county board approved allocating $4.25 million in ARPA funds for nine projects. The actual resolutions involved transferring funds, as well as identifying projects. The county transferred $800,000 from ARPA...
Drews, Kathleen
Kathleen (Kathy) Darsie Drews passed away on August 16, 2022 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy Was Born On November 5, 1944 To Carl And Dorothy Stiebs. She Grew Up On A Farm At The End Of A Peaceful Road Outside Of Ogdensburg, WI. The Farm And Land Included Woods, Glacial Rocks And Blake Brook Running Through It. Kathy Was A Graduate Of Little Wolf High School And Fox Valley Technical College. On October 12, 1968 Kathy Married Bill Drews At St. Mark Lutheran Church In Symco. They Raised Three Children And Farmed On Bill’s Family Farm Near Fremont, WI Until Bill’s Health Issues Forced Early Retirement. Together They Experienced Many Joys And Some Sorrows Until Bill’s Passing In 2011. Kathy Worked For P.H. Glatfelter Paper Company And Kimberly-Clark Corporation In Later Years Before Retiring. Kathy Will Be Remembered As An Intelligent, Hard-Working Woman Of Faith And Love Whose Kindness Stood Out, Always Putting Others Ahead Of Herself. She Loved Spending Time With Her Family, Watching Packer Games, A Cold Tap Beer, Lemon Desserts, Road Trips And Playing Cards With Friends.
Board approves dress code
Lawyers provide input on new rules in Clintonville schools. The Clintonville School Board approved a dress code when it met Aug. 8. On July 25, the board did not approve a dress code for Clintonville Middle School and High School when the 2022-23 Student Handbook was approved. The board originally...
