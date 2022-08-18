Read full article on original website
Maryland man arrested after killing 2, injuring 2 others in York County stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing charges after two people were left dead and two others were left injured following a stabbing in Hopewell Township on Monday evening. Keith Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, Maryland, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges
Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
abc27.com
Police investigate shooting at Dauphin County Walmart, suspect identified
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Grayson Road off Route 322 in Dauphin County. The alleged shooter was taken into custody Sunday evening, police reported. Police said the shooting, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday,...
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
WGAL
One person shot at Swatara Township Walmart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Walmart on Grayson Road in Swatara Township around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. Police identified a suspect and...
WGAL
Sheriff's office identifies 2 Lancaster County men who died in West Virginia plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — We now know the names of two of the Susquehanna Valley victims who died in aplane crash in West Virginia earlier this month. The Marion County Sheriff's Department identified the passengers as:. Wesley Martin, 30, of Narvon. Dwayne Weaver, 32, of East Earl. The pilot hasn't...
WGAL
Truck crashes into Berks County home
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
Harrisburg man arrested after shooting inside Dauphin County Walmart
A Harrisburg man is accused of shooting another person Sunday evening inside a local Walmart, sending hundreds of panicked shoppers sprinting out of the store. Swatara Township police on Monday announced 27-year-old Luis D. Jose has been charged with aggravated assault recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection to the shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road.
1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart
UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Northumberland County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged with drug trafficking after police say he distributed fentanly in Northumberland County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Eric Clark, 32, of Shamokin allegedly distributed quantities of fentanyl on June 1, 2022, and again on August 3, 2022, in Northumberland County. Clark was […]
local21news.com
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances
Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
WGAL
Body found in car in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A body was found Monday morning in a car in Harrisburg, according to a city spokesman. The body was discovered near South 19th and Derry streets, in the area of Rowland and Scott schools. Police said no foul play is suspected. Investigators said they do know...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fuel theft: Security camera captures video of culprits
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School. A security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. About 45 gallons...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
fox29.com
Woman shot in the head, man shoots himself during arrest in Berks County, police say
Police were trying the save a woman's life when they say her shooter turned the gun on himself. The 55-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived at the 100 block Park Avenue in Reading on Saturday. A 40-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was also located on the scene.
