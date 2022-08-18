ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles “Very Comfortable” with Ohio State’s Defensive Progress As Preseason Camp Winds Down

Jim Knowles has installed 50% more of his defensive scheme over the past two weeks. Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator made an eyebrow-raising comment while meeting with the media on Aug. 9 when he said only about 25% of his defense had been installed. Just 13 days later, however, Knowles said he has now been able to teach about 75% of his defensive concepts to his players.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”

The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Stover Says Ohio State is “A Top School,” Opening Weekend Highlights from Ohio State Commits, Jalen Thompson Commits to Michigan State

Garrett Stover knew for months what Big Walnut will require from him this season. After playing primarily safety a year ago, the four-star 2024 prospect made his high school debut at linebacker in his team’s 35-7 victory against Bishop Hartley on Friday. Stover had trained relentlessly all offseason, focusing on improving his agility, physicality and reaction time.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson, Paris Johnson Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud and Dawand Jones Named Preseason Associated Press All-Americans

Five Ohio State players received preseason All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are all first-team selections, while quarterback C.J. Stroud and offensive tackle Dawand Jones made the second team. Ohio State had the second-most...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night And Day” As Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter”

Last month, Kyle McCord had an opportunity to pick the mind of a man who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at Ohio State. At Braxton Miller’s CHARG1NG Football Camp in July, the second-year signal-caller told the Buckeye legend, “the jump from year one to year two has been huge” as his understanding of the position and acclimation to the highest level of college football continues to grow.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Notre Dame Offensive#Ohio State Game#Fighting Irish#Lisfranc#Espn#Notre Dame#Acl
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today

Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee

GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
GALION, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy