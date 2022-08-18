Read full article on original website
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes back to school with first test Sept. 3The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles “Very Comfortable” with Ohio State’s Defensive Progress As Preseason Camp Winds Down
Jim Knowles has installed 50% more of his defensive scheme over the past two weeks. Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator made an eyebrow-raising comment while meeting with the media on Aug. 9 when he said only about 25% of his defense had been installed. Just 13 days later, however, Knowles said he has now been able to teach about 75% of his defensive concepts to his players.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”
The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Stover Says Ohio State is “A Top School,” Opening Weekend Highlights from Ohio State Commits, Jalen Thompson Commits to Michigan State
Garrett Stover knew for months what Big Walnut will require from him this season. After playing primarily safety a year ago, the four-star 2024 prospect made his high school debut at linebacker in his team’s 35-7 victory against Bishop Hartley on Friday. Stover had trained relentlessly all offseason, focusing on improving his agility, physicality and reaction time.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Coaching Staff Features Mix of New Faces, Established Veterans
Ohio State is counting on a quartet of new assistant coaches to lead a defensive turnaround and improve its offensive line play this season, while it also has a bevy of new support staffers to help the Buckeyes perform at their best. Coaching changes are part of the deal just...
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson, Paris Johnson Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud and Dawand Jones Named Preseason Associated Press All-Americans
Five Ohio State players received preseason All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are all first-team selections, while quarterback C.J. Stroud and offensive tackle Dawand Jones made the second team. Ohio State had the second-most...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Wide Receiver Kamryn Babb Suffers Another Injury Setback, But Expected to Return This Season
Kamryn Babb has suffered yet another setback. The fifth-year senior wide receiver suffered another injury during preseason camp, Ryan Day confirmed Monday, just over a week after Babb was awarded the Block 0 jersey and named a team captain for the second year in a row. Babb will be unavailable...
Eleven Warriors
Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night And Day” As Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter”
Last month, Kyle McCord had an opportunity to pick the mind of a man who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at Ohio State. At Braxton Miller’s CHARG1NG Football Camp in July, the second-year signal-caller told the Buckeye legend, “the jump from year one to year two has been huge” as his understanding of the position and acclimation to the highest level of college football continues to grow.
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Eleven Warriors
Tom Weiskopf, Former Ohio State Golfer and British Open Champion, Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 79
Tom Weiskopf, who starred on the 1962 golf team at Ohio State before enjoying a long and successful career on the PGA tour, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, according to Golf Digest. Weiskopf passed at 79 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Weiskopf was a member of the...
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee
GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend. The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
