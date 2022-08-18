Read full article on original website
Marsha Lee England
Marsha Lee England, age 75 of Salem, Indiana passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 5:14 pm, in her residence. Born on July 29, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late George Wilma Compton and Vandatta May (Houghland) Compton. She married Edward Earl England, who passed...
Patricia Lynn Shrout
Patricia Lynn Shrout, age 69 of Palmyra, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Autumn Woods in New Albany. Born May 12, 1953 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late John and Leaveta (Holsapple) Collier. Three of Pat's favorite things were family, photography and her time...
Southern Indiana woman fighting to relaunch syringe exchange program in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at reducing disease among drug users might be revived in a southern Indiana community. There are resources available to those battling addiction in Scott County, however there is currently no needle exchange program. When the HIV outbreak hit Austin, Indiana, in 2015,...
Carole Sue Cornett
Mrs. Carole Sue Cornett, age 78, of Salem, passed away Saturday, August 20 at her home. Mrs. Cornett was born March 24, 1944 in New Albany the daughter of Guy and Roberta Wells Voyles. Carole was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, and Faith Southern Baptist Church. She was retired from Child Craft Industries in Salem.
Dorothy Jean Garriott
Dorothy Jean Garriott, 93, Gibson Township, Little York, Indiana, passed away Aug.18, 2022, at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville. She was born Nov. 7, 1928 in Mulberry, Clinton County, Indiana to Almon Harshman and Mildred Lewis Harshman, who preceded her in death. Jean attended grades 1 to 10 in Mulberry...
Salem Police Action 08-15-2022 to 08-21-2022
Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Dog Complaint, Market St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry/High St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry/Anson St. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Neighbor Dispute, S. Main St. 08-19-2022. Domestic Problem, Walmart. Dog Complaint, Commerce Dr. Disturbance, Fairview. 08-20-2022. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Alarm, W. Mulberry St. Domestic Problem, Aspen Dr. 08-21-2022. Domestic...
Chip seal operations planned on State Road 335, S.R. 135 in Harrison, Floyd and Washington Counties
HARRISON/FLOYD/WASHINGTON CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations on sections of S.R. 335 and S.R. 135 in Harrison, Floyd and Washington Counties. Work is scheduled as follows, weather permitting:. Starting on/after Wednesday, August 24: S.R. 335 between S.R. 135 and S.R. 64 through...
Gregory L. Worley
Gregory L. Worley, age 63 of Hardinsburg, Indiana passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 in his residence. Born November 10, 1958 in Albany, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Leva (Phillips) Worley. He was a 20 year employee of Brittany Furniture in Paoli and a former...
Shields Memorial Gymnasium on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered list
INDIANA – Every day, all year long, Indiana Landmarks works to revitalize historic structures that give communities visible connections to their past and lend irreplaceable visual character to the streetscape. Once a year, Indiana Landmarks announce the 10 Most Endangered, a list of historic places on the brink of extinction and too important to lose.
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges
All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
Lots of Hardinsburg news in today's issue of The Leader
From discussions about the Hardinsburg Youth League to State Representative J. Michael Davisson taking steps to dissolve the town, there is lots of news in today's issue of The Salem Leader. There are also lots of other local sports and news stories. You can purchase a copy on newsstands or...
2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
