VIDEO: Armed bandits stage brazen San Jose Bakery robbery

CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE -- Five suspects armed with knives stormed into a long established San Jose bakery early Wednesday morning, threatening employees before fleeing with cash.

In a video posted by the owners of Peter's Bakery on Facebook, the suspects grab employees in a supply room and the kitchen.  They then escape with what appears to be a cash box.

San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting the robbery at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspects had fled.

They remain at large. There were no injuries among the employees.

"They took an undisclosed amount of cash," told KPIX in an email. "This is an on-going investigation."

The bakery has been in the Alum Rock neighborhood since 1936.

On the video, the suspects were all wearing masks, one was wearing a distinctive knit cap -- white with a red pompon on top.

Robbers' images captured on surveillance camera. Peters Bakery

In response to the post, employees with Frost Cupcake Factory located on North Bascom Ave. said they also were victims of an early morning robbery.

"Hi guys! The night before, Aug 16th at 3:30am we were also broken into and robbed, right before we arrived to work. Same hoods, same movements, we have video we shared with San Jose Police Department but these definitely look connected."

Crime is rampant in California. There is no repercussion or consequence for crime in a failed State. Newsom is a failure! I’ve voted Democrat my whole life based on lies. What we’ve experienced in the last 3 years has exposed a ton! I WILL NEVER VOTE DEMOCRAT AGAIN IN MY LIFE! Red states have structure and order, finances in order, nice looking communities. These Democrat states are always high crime and lawless, soft on crime, high taxes, high cost of living low quality of life, pay more for less. Free our state, vote red! They showed their full hand. They serve globalist Klaus Schwab directly, the demonic globalist party. If we want to save California we have to vote Republican going forward and bring back law and order. Crime is destroying our communities and businesses, and these Demonic Democrats are just sitting here going soft on crime protecting criminals! Law abiding citizens have no rights to defend themselves, and crime from these criminals doesn’t even get prosecuted.

