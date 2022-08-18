ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRCB 104.9

Healdsburg approves new surveillance tech

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 4 days ago
Lights, camera, Orwell? Following the trend of more than 100 cities across California, Healdsburg moved closer to erecting Automatic License Plate Readers, ALPR’s, at the city’s major entry and exit points. Considered by law enforcement a tool for investigating crimes, they're also a cause of alarm for civil liberties groups. Healdsburg police chief Matt Jenkins said the system doesn’t gather data on the occupants of a vehicle, but does capture identifying features. "ALPR technology goes beyond just reading the license plate." Jenkins told council members. "It is also able to detect the type of car, whether it's a sedan, a truck, it can detect the color of the vehicle and certain characteristics like a lumber rack. So the system would allow us to search using certain parameters like that." One concern raised over the use of ALPR’s - concerns the undocumented, federal intervention and deportation. Jenkins however said safeguards are in place. "There's two state legislations." Jenkins said. "The Values Act and the Cares Act that prohibit agencies in California from cooperating with federal immigration officials for the purposes of immigration enforcement. So those acts have been codified into government code that would prohibit us from doing that. It is also prohibited within the policy." But one commenter at Tuesday's council meeting channeled community concerns - saying they are no laughing matter. "I do think it's dangerous to laugh implications around immigration." The commenter said. "I also think audits are really important in areas around privacy. And I don't think we should take anything for granted right now. The national is volatile. We have people that do in fact, come into office and they create different systems." Despite serious privacy concerns raised by some council members and local residents, the city council approved ALPR implementation with an amendment that data from the system be deleted after 90 days.

photo credit: Courtesy of Tony Webster/flickr Lights, camera, Orwell? Following the trend of more than 100 cities across California, Healdsburg moved closer to erecting Automatic License Plate Readers, ALPR’s, at the city’s major entry and exit points. Considered by law enforcement a tool for investigating crimes, they're also a cause of alarm for civil liberties groups. Healdsburg police chief Matt Jenkins said the system doesn’t gather data on the occupants of a vehicle, but does capture identifying features. "ALPR technology goes beyond just reading the license plate." Jenkins told council members. "It is also able to detect the type of car, whether it's a sedan, a truck, it can detect the color of the vehicle and certain characteristics like a lumber rack. So the system would allow us to search using certain parameters like that." One concern raised over the use of ALPR’s - concerns the undocumented, federal intervention and deportation. Jenkins however said safeguards are in place. "There's two state legislations." Jenkins said. "The Values Act and the Cares Act that prohibit agencies in California from cooperating with federal immigration officials for the purposes of immigration enforcement. So those acts have been codified into government code that would prohibit us from doing that. It is also prohibited within the policy." But one commenter at Tuesday's council meeting channeled community concerns - saying they are no laughing matter. "I do think it's dangerous to laugh implications around immigration." The commenter said. "I also think audits are really important in areas around privacy. And I don't think we should take anything for granted right now. The national is volatile. We have people that do in fact, come into office and they create different systems." Despite serious privacy concerns raised by some council members and local residents, the city council approved ALPR implementation with an amendment that data from the system be deleted after 90 days.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4

Illegal hash oil lab causes garage explosion in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An illegal hash oil lab caused an explosion and led to one arrest on Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department and Santa Rosa Police Department. On Sunday just before 10 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls describing a possible explosion and fire...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Immigration Enforcement#Immigration Law#Deportation#Healdsburg#Alpr
ksro.com

Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint

Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
KRON4 News

Caltrans blocked from clearing San Rafael encampment

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A federal judge on Friday blocked Caltrans from clearing out an encampment in San Rafael, as stated in a press release from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city-sanctioned homeless encampment is located under Highway 101 in central San Rafael. A federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern […]
mendofever.com

Grass Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Costco

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:32 p.m. indicated that a vegetation fire ignited in the grass field west of Ukiah’s Costco. The Incident Commander arrived and said that the fire is approximately one-quarter acre in size burning in the grass field. Law enforcement near the scene is searching for three...
CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
KRON4 News

Petaluma man arrested for business burglary

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old Petaluma man was arrested late Friday night for burglary after he was found inside closed business on Petaluma Boulevard North. A police spokesperson said Anthony Ray Smith was arrested after police officers were dispatched at Cal West Rentals, 1300 Petaluma Blvd. North, following an alarm activation there. Officers arrived […]
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Big-Rig Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Retech Business Complex. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m., south of the Retech Business complex on August 15th, according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said that the big rig was loaded with about 50,000 pounds of cement and caused heavy wreckage and debris on...
UKIAH, CA
santarosahistory.com

ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE

There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of ghost gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday for possession of a ghost gun, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. KRON ON is streaming live news now At around 5:25 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted in the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. The driver, Florencio Heredia, did not have his driver’s […]
mendofever.com

Policing the Police: A Review of the Multiple Cases Involving the Ukiah Police Department

A married couple claiming brutality at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department is no longer being prosecuted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office. Elizabeth and Arturo Valdes claim that on March 28th of last year, just a few days before Ukiah police officers were filmed beating and tasing Gerardo Magdaleno as he stood on the street with no clothes on, they were abused in their own front yard by UPD Sergeant Ronald Donahue and Officer Eric Rodello.
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing gun at people

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested in Petaluma early Sunday for allegedly brandishing a pistol at people in the downtown area. Police were sent to the 100 block of Kentucky Street at a little past midnight after someone called in to report that a man was brandishing a gun at several people. Officers […]
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Petaluma Man Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Knife at Firefighters

Originally Published By: Petaluma Police Department. “On 8/15/2022, Petaluma Police Department received a request for assistance from a Petaluma Fire Department employee who advised that a male in a pink jacket was brandishing a knife at them. The Fire Department was in the area on a training exercise. A firefighter reported that the male was “making threatening gestures” with a buck knife. Officers arrived in the area and observed a male matching the description walking east on Washington St. After repeated attempts to get the man to talk with them, he removed a knife from his clothing and threw it into the street. He was detained in handcuffs by officers and the knife was recovered.
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Neighbors push back against local park development

Some neighbors took issue Wednesday with official plans to convert a vacant lot in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood into a local park. The meeting was held to assure every possible impact is included in an Environmental Impact Report. The city opted to shift course after threats of legal challenges to a previous assessment that said adding formal trails, signs, a play area, a restroom, parking and other amenities would not cause irreparable environmental harm. One neighbor, who declined to identify herself, told city officials she'd spent decades attending meetings and thought leaving the twenty-acre lot undeveloped was settled. "And now all of the sudden it's totally changed,” she said. “I'm kind...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Andy,’ ‘Bear’ and ‘Betsy’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has many great dogs waiting to be adopted by new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
295
Followers
293
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy