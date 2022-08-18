$1.4 million dollars will go towards cross-boundary restoration. A collaborative landscape restoration proposal from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative (NCWFHC) has been selected for a $1.4 million initial investment through the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP) with the potential of $30 million over 10 years, depending on future appropriations.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO