ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lakechelannow.com

NCW Project Selected for Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Investment

$1.4 million dollars will go towards cross-boundary restoration. A collaborative landscape restoration proposal from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative (NCWFHC) has been selected for a $1.4 million initial investment through the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP) with the potential of $30 million over 10 years, depending on future appropriations.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy