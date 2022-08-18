2022 Fayetteville high school football schedule by team and by week

Kickoff has arrived as the 2022 high school football season gets underway in Cumberland County and across the state of North Carolina.

In late June, the Fayetteville Observer took a look at the schedules for each of Fayetteville's 10 teams to see which squads have the toughest road. The results were based on the combined record and winning percentage of a team’s opponents from the previous season.

Coming off a winless season in 2021, E.E. Smith has the toughest strength of schedule, followed by Jack Britt, Douglas Byrd and Terry Sanford. South View is in the middle of the pack.

Here's a look at the schedule for each team and the weekly slate.

Cape Fear

Aug. 18– Durham Riverside

Aug. 26 – at E.E. Smith

Sept. 2 – at Terry Sanford

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – at Lumberton

Sept. 23 – Purnell Swett

Sept. 30 – Seventy-First

Oct. 7 – at Douglas Byrd

Oct. 14 – Jack Britt

Oct. 21 – at South View

Oct. 28 – Gray’s Creek

Douglas Byrd

Aug. 18 – at Red Springs

Aug. 26 – Goldsboro

Sept. 2 – Pine Forest

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – Jack Britt

Sept. 23 – at South View

Sept. 30 – at Gray’s Creek

Oct. 7 – Cape Fear

Oct. 14 – Lumberton

Oct. 21 – at Purnell Swett

Oct. 28 – at Seventy-First

E.E. Smith

Aug. 18 – Seventy-First

Aug. 26 – Cape Fear

Sept. 2 – Clinton

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – Triton

Sept. 23 – at Overhills

Sept. 30 – Harnett Central

Oct. 7 – at Pine Forest

Oct. 14 – Western Harnett

Oct. 21 – at Terry Sanford

Oct. 28 – at Westover

Gray's Creek

Aug. 18 – Hoke County

Aug. 26 – at Union Pines

Sept. 2 – West Johnston

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – Purnell Swett

Sept. 23 – at Seventy-First

Sept. 30 – Douglas Byrd

Oct. 7 – at Lumberton

Oct. 14 – South View

Oct. 21 – at Jack Britt

Oct. 28 – at Cape Fear

Jack Britt

Aug. 19 – Pine Forest

Aug. 26 – at Terry Sanford

Sept. 2 – at Scotland

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – at Douglas Byrd

Sept. 23 – Lumberton

Sept. 30 – at Purnell Swett

Oct. 7 – Seventy-First

Oct. 14 – at Cape Fear

Oct. 21 – Gray’s Creek

Oct. 28 – South View

Pine Forest

Aug. 19 – at Jack Britt

Aug. 26 – at Seventy-First

Sept. 2 – at Douglas Byrd

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – at Westover

Sept. 23 – Western Harnett

Sept. 30 – at Terry Sanford

Oct. 7 – E.E. Smith

Oct. 14 – Triton

Oct. 21 – Harnett Central

Oct. 28 – at Overhills

Seventy-First

Aug. 18 – at E.E. Smith

Aug. 26 – Pine Forest

Sept. 2 – OPEN

Sept. 9 – at Hoke County

Sept. 16 – South View

Sept. 23 – Gray’s Creek

Sept. 30 – at Cape Fear

Oct. 7 – at Jack Britt

Oct. 14 – Purnell Swett

Oct. 21 – at Lumberton

Oct. 28 – Douglas Byrd

South View

Aug. 18 – at Overhills

Aug. 26 – OPEN

Sept. 2 – Hoke County

Sept. 9 – Richmond

Sept. 16 – at Seventy-First

Sept. 23 – Douglas Byrd

Sept. 30 – at Lumberton

Oct. 7 – Purnell Swett

Oct. 14 – at Gray’s Creek

Oct. 21 – Cape Fear

Oct. 28 – at Jack Britt

Terry Sanford

Aug. 19 – at Glenn

Aug. 26 – Jack Britt

Sept. 2 – Cape Fear

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – Overhills

Sept. 23 – at Triton

Sept. 30 – Pine Forest

Oct. 7 – at Harnett Central

Oct. 14 – at Westover

Oct. 21 – E.E. Smith

Oct. 28 – at Western Harnett

Westover

Aug. 18 – at Southern Lee

Aug. 26 – St. Pauls

Sept. 2 – Fairmont

Sept. 9 – OPEN

Sept. 16 – Pine Forest

Sept. 23 – at Harnett Central

Sept. 30 – Triton

Oct. 7 – at Overhills

Oct. 14 – Terry Sanford

Oct. 21 – at Western Harnett

Oct. 28 – E.E. Smith

Fayetteville Week-by-Week Schedule

Aug. 18

Durham Riverside at Cape Fear

South View at Overhills

Hoke County at Gray's Creek

Westover at Southern Lee

Douglas Byrd at Red Springs

Seventy First at E.E. Smith

Aug. 19

Pine Forest at Jack Britt

Terry Sanford at Kernersville Glenn

Aug. 26

Cape Fear at E.E. Smith

Goldsboro at Douglas Byrd

Gray's Creek at Union Pines

Jack Britt at Terry Sanford

Pine Forest at Seventy First

Westover at St. Pauls

South View (Open)

Sept. 2

Cape Fear at Terry Sanford

Pine Forest at Douglas Byrd

Clinton at E.E. Smith

West Johnston at Gray's Creek

Hoke County at South View

Fairmont at Westover

Seventy First (Open)

Jack Britt (Open)

Sept. 9

Seventy First at Hoke County

Richmond Senior at South View

Scotland at Jack Britt

Cape Fear (Open)

Douglas Byrd (Open)

E.E. Smith (Open)

Gray's Creek (Open)

Pine Forest (Open)

Terry Sanford (Open)

Westover (Open)

Sept. 16

Cape Fear at Lumberton

Jack Britt at Douglas Byrd

Purnell Swett at Gray's Creek

South View at Seventy First

Triton at E.E. Smith

Pine Forest at Westover

Overhills at Terry Sanford

Sept. 23

Purnell Swett at Cape Fear

Douglas Byrd at South View

Gray's Creek at Seventy First

Lumberton at Jack Britt

E.E. Smith at Overhills

Terry Sanford at Triton

Westover at Harnett Central

Western Harnett at Pine Forest

Sept. 30

Seventy First at Cape Fear

Douglas Byrd at Gray's Creek

Jack Britt at Purnell Swett

South View at Lumberton

Pine Forest at Terry Sanford

Harnett Central at E.E. Smith

Triton at Westover

Oct. 7

Cape Fear at Douglas Byrd

Gray's Creek at Lumberton

Seventy First at Jack Britt

Purnell Swett at South View

Terry Sanford at Harnett Central

Westover at Overhills

E.E. Smith at Pine Forest

Oct. 14

Jack Britt at Cape Fear

Lumberton at Douglas Byrd

South View at Gray's Creek

Purnell Swett at Seventy First

Terry Sanford at Westover

Triton at Pine Forest

Western Harnett at E.E. Smith

Oct. 21

Cape Fear at South View

Douglas Byrd at Purnell Swett

Gray's Creek at Jack Britt

Seventy First at Lumberton

Harnett Central at Pine Forest

E.E. Smith at Terry Sanford

Westover at Western Harnett

Oct. 28

Gray's Creek at Cape Fear

Douglas Byrd at Seventy First

South View at Jack Britt

Pine Forest at Overhills

E.E. Smith at Westover

Terry Sanford at Western Harnett



Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 2022 Fayetteville high school football schedule by team and by week