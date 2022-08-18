2022 Fayetteville high school football schedule by team and by week
Kickoff has arrived as the 2022 high school football season gets underway in Cumberland County and across the state of North Carolina.
In late June, the Fayetteville Observer took a look at the schedules for each of Fayetteville's 10 teams to see which squads have the toughest road. The results were based on the combined record and winning percentage of a team’s opponents from the previous season.
Coming off a winless season in 2021, E.E. Smith has the toughest strength of schedule, followed by Jack Britt, Douglas Byrd and Terry Sanford. South View is in the middle of the pack.
Here's a look at the schedule for each team and the weekly slate.
Cape Fear
- Aug. 18– Durham Riverside
- Aug. 26 – at E.E. Smith
- Sept. 2 – at Terry Sanford
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – at Lumberton
- Sept. 23 – Purnell Swett
- Sept. 30 – Seventy-First
- Oct. 7 – at Douglas Byrd
- Oct. 14 – Jack Britt
- Oct. 21 – at South View
- Oct. 28 – Gray’s Creek
Douglas Byrd
- Aug. 18 – at Red Springs
- Aug. 26 – Goldsboro
- Sept. 2 – Pine Forest
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – Jack Britt
- Sept. 23 – at South View
- Sept. 30 – at Gray’s Creek
- Oct. 7 – Cape Fear
- Oct. 14 – Lumberton
- Oct. 21 – at Purnell Swett
- Oct. 28 – at Seventy-First
E.E. Smith
- Aug. 18 – Seventy-First
- Aug. 26 – Cape Fear
- Sept. 2 – Clinton
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – Triton
- Sept. 23 – at Overhills
- Sept. 30 – Harnett Central
- Oct. 7 – at Pine Forest
- Oct. 14 – Western Harnett
- Oct. 21 – at Terry Sanford
- Oct. 28 – at Westover
Gray's Creek
- Aug. 18 – Hoke County
- Aug. 26 – at Union Pines
- Sept. 2 – West Johnston
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – Purnell Swett
- Sept. 23 – at Seventy-First
- Sept. 30 – Douglas Byrd
- Oct. 7 – at Lumberton
- Oct. 14 – South View
- Oct. 21 – at Jack Britt
- Oct. 28 – at Cape Fear
Jack Britt
- Aug. 19 – Pine Forest
- Aug. 26 – at Terry Sanford
- Sept. 2 – at Scotland
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – at Douglas Byrd
- Sept. 23 – Lumberton
- Sept. 30 – at Purnell Swett
- Oct. 7 – Seventy-First
- Oct. 14 – at Cape Fear
- Oct. 21 – Gray’s Creek
- Oct. 28 – South View
Pine Forest
- Aug. 19 – at Jack Britt
- Aug. 26 – at Seventy-First
- Sept. 2 – at Douglas Byrd
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – at Westover
- Sept. 23 – Western Harnett
- Sept. 30 – at Terry Sanford
- Oct. 7 – E.E. Smith
- Oct. 14 – Triton
- Oct. 21 – Harnett Central
- Oct. 28 – at Overhills
Seventy-First
- Aug. 18 – at E.E. Smith
- Aug. 26 – Pine Forest
- Sept. 2 – OPEN
- Sept. 9 – at Hoke County
- Sept. 16 – South View
- Sept. 23 – Gray’s Creek
- Sept. 30 – at Cape Fear
- Oct. 7 – at Jack Britt
- Oct. 14 – Purnell Swett
- Oct. 21 – at Lumberton
- Oct. 28 – Douglas Byrd
South View
- Aug. 18 – at Overhills
- Aug. 26 – OPEN
- Sept. 2 – Hoke County
- Sept. 9 – Richmond
- Sept. 16 – at Seventy-First
- Sept. 23 – Douglas Byrd
- Sept. 30 – at Lumberton
- Oct. 7 – Purnell Swett
- Oct. 14 – at Gray’s Creek
- Oct. 21 – Cape Fear
- Oct. 28 – at Jack Britt
Terry Sanford
- Aug. 19 – at Glenn
- Aug. 26 – Jack Britt
- Sept. 2 – Cape Fear
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – Overhills
- Sept. 23 – at Triton
- Sept. 30 – Pine Forest
- Oct. 7 – at Harnett Central
- Oct. 14 – at Westover
- Oct. 21 – E.E. Smith
- Oct. 28 – at Western Harnett
Westover
- Aug. 18 – at Southern Lee
- Aug. 26 – St. Pauls
- Sept. 2 – Fairmont
- Sept. 9 – OPEN
- Sept. 16 – Pine Forest
- Sept. 23 – at Harnett Central
- Sept. 30 – Triton
- Oct. 7 – at Overhills
- Oct. 14 – Terry Sanford
- Oct. 21 – at Western Harnett
- Oct. 28 – E.E. Smith
Fayetteville Week-by-Week Schedule
Aug. 18
- Durham Riverside at Cape Fear
- South View at Overhills
- Hoke County at Gray's Creek
- Westover at Southern Lee
- Douglas Byrd at Red Springs
- Seventy First at E.E. Smith
Aug. 19
- Pine Forest at Jack Britt
- Terry Sanford at Kernersville Glenn
Aug. 26
- Cape Fear at E.E. Smith
- Goldsboro at Douglas Byrd
- Gray's Creek at Union Pines
- Jack Britt at Terry Sanford
- Pine Forest at Seventy First
- Westover at St. Pauls
- South View (Open)
Sept. 2
- Cape Fear at Terry Sanford
- Pine Forest at Douglas Byrd
- Clinton at E.E. Smith
- West Johnston at Gray's Creek
- Hoke County at South View
- Fairmont at Westover
- Seventy First (Open)
- Jack Britt (Open)
Sept. 9
- Seventy First at Hoke County
- Richmond Senior at South View
- Scotland at Jack Britt
- Cape Fear (Open)
- Douglas Byrd (Open)
- E.E. Smith (Open)
- Gray's Creek (Open)
- Pine Forest (Open)
- Terry Sanford (Open)
- Westover (Open)
Sept. 16
- Cape Fear at Lumberton
- Jack Britt at Douglas Byrd
- Purnell Swett at Gray's Creek
- South View at Seventy First
- Triton at E.E. Smith
- Pine Forest at Westover
- Overhills at Terry Sanford
Sept. 23
- Purnell Swett at Cape Fear
- Douglas Byrd at South View
- Gray's Creek at Seventy First
- Lumberton at Jack Britt
- E.E. Smith at Overhills
- Terry Sanford at Triton
- Westover at Harnett Central
- Western Harnett at Pine Forest
Sept. 30
- Seventy First at Cape Fear
- Douglas Byrd at Gray's Creek
- Jack Britt at Purnell Swett
- South View at Lumberton
- Pine Forest at Terry Sanford
- Harnett Central at E.E. Smith
- Triton at Westover
Oct. 7
- Cape Fear at Douglas Byrd
- Gray's Creek at Lumberton
- Seventy First at Jack Britt
- Purnell Swett at South View
- Terry Sanford at Harnett Central
- Westover at Overhills
- E.E. Smith at Pine Forest
Oct. 14
- Jack Britt at Cape Fear
- Lumberton at Douglas Byrd
- South View at Gray's Creek
- Purnell Swett at Seventy First
- Terry Sanford at Westover
- Triton at Pine Forest
- Western Harnett at E.E. Smith
Oct. 21
- Cape Fear at South View
- Douglas Byrd at Purnell Swett
- Gray's Creek at Jack Britt
- Seventy First at Lumberton
- Harnett Central at Pine Forest
- E.E. Smith at Terry Sanford
- Westover at Western Harnett
Oct. 28
- Gray's Creek at Cape Fear
- Douglas Byrd at Seventy First
- South View at Jack Britt
- Pine Forest at Overhills
- E.E. Smith at Westover
- Terry Sanford at Western Harnett
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 2022 Fayetteville high school football schedule by team and by week
