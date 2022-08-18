ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IL

97X

The 97X Studio May Be Empty, But We’re Still Here

This week starts a long and exciting process for all of us here at 97X. A few weeks ago, we found out that corporate is building us a new studio after dealing with tech gremlins within the setup we had for so long. Power outages, buttons randomly not working, screens turning on and off on their own. It's a relief, but it also causes some logistic issues.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

MPD hopes #trudytakeover will bring answers in Appleby case

The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Milan, IL
B100

Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall

A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

New Aldi opening in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Aldi is coming to Bettendorf. The discount grocery store, located at 3221 Devils Glen Road, opens Sept. 1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 100 customers will receive a...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Made Market QC is this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC is an event for crafters and makers from all over the region to gather and sell unique creations. Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, discusses the event, her business, and shows off some products. Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC at RiverCenter/Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Art supply thrift store opens to benefit pet owners

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Quad City businesses announced a collaboration to help pets and their owners. Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening event for its new Stock & Pile section, where customers can buy new or used art and craft supplies. A ribbon-cutting event will be held Fri., Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week

A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Rudy’s Tacos Cedar Street location closing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar Street, is shutting its doors. “Unfortunately we are permanently closed starting today August 22,” restaurant staff said in a post on its Facebook page. “To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.”
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September

Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
NBC Chicago

Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call

Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month

If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
KWQC

Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home

MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
US 104.9

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday

East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market. We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.

