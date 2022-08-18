Read full article on original website
School leaders work to fill dozens of vacancies, encourage retired teachers to apply
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads are battling dozens of vacancies ahead of the new school year. Teacher shortages are a longstanding problem nationwide, but school leaders are thinking outside the box to fill gaps. For Betty Spencer, nothing compares to getting back into the classroom.
Tree removal from Naval Station Norfolk runway proposed to start this fall
NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of trees are on the chopping block in neighborhoods near the Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field. Navy officials said they are too tall for some of their planes to take off and land safely. On Monday, they had a meeting with residents regarding cutting down...
Maritime defense manufacturer breaks ground on Chesapeake campus
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maritime defense manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense broke ground on a training and service center in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, a 45,000-square-foot campus that's expected to bring around 50 jobs. The campus will be used to train technicians that serve the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard...
Navy sailor dies aboard USS Leyte Gulf while at sea
NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor died aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf Thursday, Aug. 18, while the ship was at sea. The Navy identified the sailor as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Woods, 27. His official cause of death is pending. Woods was a native of...
Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022. If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department detailed what triggered the Ashanti Alert for Marie Covington, a woman found dead in Norfolk late Saturday night. To issue an Ashanti Alert, investigators needed to provide certain information to Virginia State Police. Virginia Beach police spokesman Lt. Brad Wesseler...
'Significant progress' | Problems persist for still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday, a Newport News Circuit Court judge acknowledged that "significant progress" had been made in repairs to the still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartment building, but not enough progress for him to lift its condemnation. Almost two months have passed since failed safety inspections at the complex...
Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:. possession of firearm by a convicted felon. disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop. first offense DWI. failing...
Surfers Healing Virginia Beach Camp lets kids, young adults with autism enjoy the waves
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly 500 people are headed to the Oceanfront this weekend to take part in Surfers Healing Virginia Beach Camp. The event is geared toward kids and young adults with autism. Going out on the water with experienced surfers provides a peaceful and calming effect. It...
2 people hit by car in Town Center area of Virginia Beach, 1 killed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: One person is dead and another is in the hospital after someone hit them with a truck at a busy intersection in Virginia Beach Town Center on Monday afternoon. It happened outside of the Tupelo Honey Café around 4 p.m. The woman killed...
Virginia State Police issue 'Ashanti Alert' for missing Virginia Beach woman
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a missing woman in Virginia Beach, who authorities say may be in danger. Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert, or "Ashanti Alert," for 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington. Covington was last seen Wednesday, August 17, in the area of...
Virginia All Star Band performs on 'Good Morning America,' gets special surprise at the end
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia-based band that aims to keep kids away from gun violence performed on ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday. The Virginia All Star Band is part of the Virginia Music Corporation, an organization that educates, supports, and promotes students and fine arts programs across the state, according to its website.
Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hardy Field part of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Hardy Field part of Norfolk Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Mahone Avenue and Lancaster Street. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting a call around 11:40 a.m.
Search continues for man accused of quadruple homicide in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police investigators believe 40-year-old Antwann Gore is behind the fatal shooting of four people inside a home at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolf Street earlier this year. Sandra Godwin lives in the area and says she remembers what happened on June 7. “I...
Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes
NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that lead to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum said. He said that several...
1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall
HAMPTON, Va. — Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall. Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials. The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:. Eight lanes, 50-meter...
