ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Maritime defense manufacturer breaks ground on Chesapeake campus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maritime defense manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense broke ground on a training and service center in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, a 45,000-square-foot campus that's expected to bring around 50 jobs. The campus will be used to train technicians that serve the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Navy sailor dies aboard USS Leyte Gulf while at sea

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor died aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf Thursday, Aug. 18, while the ship was at sea. The Navy identified the sailor as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Woods, 27. His official cause of death is pending. Woods was a native of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department detailed what triggered the Ashanti Alert for Marie Covington, a woman found dead in Norfolk late Saturday night. To issue an Ashanti Alert, investigators needed to provide certain information to Virginia State Police. Virginia Beach police spokesman Lt. Brad Wesseler...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Computers#Volunteers#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
13News Now

Search continues for man accused of quadruple homicide in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police investigators believe 40-year-old Antwann Gore is behind the fatal shooting of four people inside a home at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolf Street earlier this year. Sandra Godwin lives in the area and says she remembers what happened on June 7. “I...
13News Now

Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes

NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that lead to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum said. He said that several...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall

HAMPTON, Va. — Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall. Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials. The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:. Eight lanes, 50-meter...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy