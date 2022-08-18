ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOEL 950 AM

Comments / 2

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Says Conservation Is A “No-Brainer”

If you haven’t started no-till farming yet, 2023 is the year to give it a try. Jerry Dove and his wife Mary grow row crops, from corn to soybeans to a bit of rye and some alfalfa, just a few miles east of Janesville, Iowa. Last Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair, the couple was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.
JANESVILLE, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?

Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa State Fair Sees Fourth Highest Attendance Ever

This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#World Population Review#Quick Facts For Kids
KOEL 950 AM

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved

A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]

The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

730 People Helped Break a World Record at the Iowa State Fair

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Iowa State Fair would be attempting to break a Guinness World Record during the 2022 event. The website read:. "Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament."
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
KGLO News

Mathis says Hinson has been ‘voting the wrong way’ for Iowa

DES MOINES — Democrat Liz Mathis says her Republican opponent, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, has voted against bills that will benefit Iowans, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill. “She’s been voting the wrong way,” Mathis said during a speech on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. “She’s been saying, ‘No,’ to...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Multi-Million Dollar Barn Project Planned At The Iowa State Fair

Each year hundreds of thousands of people attend the Iowa State Fair wondering up and down the busy roads and venturing through the livestock barns. These livestock barns showcase all the hard work and dedication that 4-H and FFA youth put into their animals all year. The barns are a symbol of Iowa’s agricultural heritage.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?

There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
KOEL 950 AM

Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?

Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy