Eastern Iowa Farmer Says Conservation Is A “No-Brainer”
If you haven’t started no-till farming yet, 2023 is the year to give it a try. Jerry Dove and his wife Mary grow row crops, from corn to soybeans to a bit of rye and some alfalfa, just a few miles east of Janesville, Iowa. Last Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair, the couple was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
Iowa State Fair Sees Fourth Highest Attendance Ever
This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute
When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved
A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
10 Iowa School Districts Will Now Have Therapeutic Classrooms
Funding for therapeutic classrooms has been granted to the state of Iowa. This state funding will go towards 10 Iowa school districts and will be put into place during the fall of the 2022-2023 school year, according to KCRG. On the first day of school for a lot of students...
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]
The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
730 People Helped Break a World Record at the Iowa State Fair
Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Iowa State Fair would be attempting to break a Guinness World Record during the 2022 event. The website read:. "Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament."
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Mathis says Hinson has been ‘voting the wrong way’ for Iowa
DES MOINES — Democrat Liz Mathis says her Republican opponent, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, has voted against bills that will benefit Iowans, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill. “She’s been voting the wrong way,” Mathis said during a speech on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. “She’s been saying, ‘No,’ to...
Multi-Million Dollar Barn Project Planned At The Iowa State Fair
Each year hundreds of thousands of people attend the Iowa State Fair wondering up and down the busy roads and venturing through the livestock barns. These livestock barns showcase all the hard work and dedication that 4-H and FFA youth put into their animals all year. The barns are a symbol of Iowa’s agricultural heritage.
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?
Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
Couple Gets Engaged Next to Butter Cow at Iowa State Fair [VIDEO]
I think it's safe to say most women fantasize about the day they get engaged. Having been in a few serious relationships myself, I've thought about how I would do it too, had it come to fruition. Usually, when I've sat down and thought deeply about such an event, it...
