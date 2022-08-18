Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama gives raise, extension to football coach Nick Saban
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The University of Alabama agreed to add one year to Nick Saban's contract and give the football coach a raise, the school announced Tuesday. The school's system trustees' compensation committee voted to approve the deal Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Saban, who agreed to an eight-year,...
Nick Saban Signs Record-Setting Extension with Alabama Crimson Tide
Nick Saban keeps getting older, but his players stay the same age. The greatest college… The post Nick Saban Signs Record-Setting Extension with Alabama Crimson Tide appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0