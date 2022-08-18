SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Keep umbrella/rain jacket handy today, but more dry time is expected today compared to Monday. Nicer weather ahead. Details below…. Later this afternoon, the weakening low pressure system should be moving far enough east to allow for some dry air to begin to work its way into Central New York. At the very least, this would cause showers to become spottier in nature and with any luck, we would see more in the way of breaks to sun before the afternoon ends. Assuming this happens, we’ll make a late day run at mid to upper 70s.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO