SPOILER ALERT: 2022 Fair butter sculpture revealed
(WSYR-TV) — The butter sculpture unveiling marks the unofficial opening of the New York State Fair. This is the Fair’s 54th butter sculpture. The 800 lbs. sculpture begins with a theme, provided by the American Dairy Association. Sculptors Marie Pelton and Jim Victor then create a design for the sculpture, which the American Dairy Association must approve. If the design is approved, the sculptors begin creating the armatures of the sculpture, which holds up the butter. The armatures are then brought to Syracuse when the butter sculpting begins in earnest!
Destination NY: The best NYS has to offer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third edition of Destination New York 2022 highlights some of the best that the Empire State has to offer families looking for easy travel, close to home. Hosts Carrie Lazarus and John Kucko lead a roundup of tourist attractions for people of all ages.
Oswego announces free lighthouse tours in September
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Good news for lighthouse lovers! Mayor Billy Barlow announced that there will be free lighthouse tours for Oswego residents on September 17 and September 18. Mayor Barlow announced, that through partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse...
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
Your Stories Q&A: Is the NYS Fair cashless?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your stories Q&A NYS Fair edition!. No, but you cannot use cash to get inside the gates. Both parking and admission to the Fair are cashless. You need to buy your parking passes and admission tickets in advance through etix.com. You can also call Etix...
Your Stories Q&A: Will all the NYS Fair animals return this year?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your Stories Q&A State Fair edition!. One of the more popular questions the good folks at the Fair are often asked as we head into this year’s event: Will all the animals return this year?. If you went last year, some barns were closed...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Another day dodging showers/storms today, but…
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Keep umbrella/rain jacket handy today, but more dry time is expected today compared to Monday. Nicer weather ahead. Details below…. Later this afternoon, the weakening low pressure system should be moving far enough east to allow for some dry air to begin to work its way into Central New York. At the very least, this would cause showers to become spottier in nature and with any luck, we would see more in the way of breaks to sun before the afternoon ends. Assuming this happens, we’ll make a late day run at mid to upper 70s.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr. – August 19, 2022
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s Infirmary in Manhattan, NY on...
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Paige’s Butterfly Run to host Clams 4 Cures fundraiser
(WSYR-TV) — When you think of Paige’s Butterfly Run, you typically don’t think of a clambake. However, you will this year! Clams 4 Cures is a fundraising event held at The Spinning Wheel Restaurant by Paige’s Butterfly Run to support pediatric cancer and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats
If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
eBay enters bid to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that trends come and go, but it seems that trading card games will always have a certain popularity. eBay, an international global marketplace, entered an agreement to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer. eBay will acquire TCGplayer for a total deal value of up to around $295 million and the deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.
