Restaurant software and payments solution company Lavu is letting customers in the U.S. and Canada integrate third-party delivery platforms into their point-of-sale systems. “Starting today, Lavu merchants will be able to see and auto-accept all orders, as well as analyze data across all locations and platforms using a single tablet,” the Albuquerque company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22).

