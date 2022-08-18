Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
Digital-First Banking
Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer. The future of cryptocurrency in banking may be unpredictable, but interest in bank-related offerings grows. Quontic Bank’s Aaron Wollner explains how bitcoin rewards checking has attracted crypto-curious consumers to the bank in the “Digital-First Banking Tracker®,” a collaboration with NCR.
pymnts.com
Abrigo Buys Two BankLabs Solutions to Support Construction Lenders
Compliance, credit risk and lending solutions provider Abrigo has purchased BankLabs’ Construct and +Pay loan administration and funding solutions. With this acquisition, Abrigo now has an end-to-end construction origination, management and administration platform that enables construction lenders to speed their funding, BankLabs said in an Aug. 15 press release.
pymnts.com
C2FO, Vic.ai Pair Working Capital Platform With AI to Speed Invoices
C2FO and Vic.ai have partnered on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered invoice acceleration solution that they say will help enterprise customers reduce payment cycles for their supply chains. The solution makes use of C2FO’s global platform for working capital, and Vic.ai’s AI for autonomous accounting and financial management, according to a...
pymnts.com
Debit Card Fraud Spotlights FinTech Need for New ‘Money In’ Approach
Payments fraud is not just a matter of end user vulnerability — the unwitting consumer who clicks on a link or the authorized push payment that disappears into the proverbial ether after a fraudster impersonates a family member or friend via text message. Payments fraud is not simply a...
pymnts.com
RestTech Firm Lavu Offers Eateries Third-Party Delivery Integration
Restaurant software and payments solution company Lavu is letting customers in the U.S. and Canada integrate third-party delivery platforms into their point-of-sale systems. “Starting today, Lavu merchants will be able to see and auto-accept all orders, as well as analyze data across all locations and platforms using a single tablet,” the Albuquerque company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22).
pymnts.com
Has Tether Turned the Corner on Reserve Doubters?
When top stablecoin issuer Tether announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that it had hired one of the world’s largest auditing firms to provide monthly reports of the reserves backing the dollar-peg of USDT, it was a big step forward in putting a rest to questions about the existence of its reserves that have festered for years.
pymnts.com
FinTech Lenders Scramble for Investors as More Loans Backed With Deposits
FinTech lenders are backing more loans with deposits as investors become tougher to find amid rising interest rates and expectations for higher yields. Banks and investors have also become more selective about where they put their money and are guarded about credit risk and the overall economy, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Aug. 22).
