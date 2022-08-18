ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fencing champion gets all A*s to study medicine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1znJ_0hMGBFec00

A champion fencer has received a full set of A*s in her A-levels and been given a place at university to study medicine.

Rhiannon Craig, 18, who represented Wales in the Commonwealth Games 2022, only returned home from the competition two days before finding out her outstanding results.

The teenager from Chepstow said she now has her sights on being selected for Team GB this autumn.

Ms Craig also plans to take up her spot at the University of Nottingham from September, where she hopes to join their athletes programme and take her first steps towards her current dream of becoming a brain surgeon.

She told PA news agency: “I just got back from the Commonwealth Games two days ago, so it’s been a very, very nice surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CWc7_0hMGBFec00
Ms Craig (third from left) said: “There’s no draws in fencing. You win or you lose.” (Family handout)

“I’m really looking forward to going to Nottingham now. They have an excellent fencing team and that played a big part in why I chose to go there.”

Ms Craig said she fell in love with fencing after being introduced to it at a minority sports stall in the run-up to the 2012 Olympics aged six years old.

“I was at an equestrian event with my mum who likes horses when we came across the stall which was trying to get younger children into sports,” she said.

“I happened to try fencing and even though the kit was far too big for me I really enjoyed it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuvN4_0hMGBFec00
Fencing champion Rhiannon Craig fell in love with the sport aged six (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

“We’d moved to Chepstow and there happened to be a fencing club there called Gwent Sword, and so I went along to that.

“I think my parents were kind of hoping that I’d go along, I’d get hit a couple of times and think ‘maybe not’,” she added jokingly.

“I just absolutely fell in love with it. I love how competitive it is – there’s no draws in fencing. You win or you lose.”

Ms Craig is now the Wales senior national champion and competed in both the junior and senior Commonwealth Games events for her country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTYND_0hMGBFec00
Rhiannon Craig picking up her A-level results at Chepstow School with acting head teacher of Kelly Bowd (left), and phase progress leader Sarah Harris (right) (Chepstow School/PA) (PA Media)

She said her teachers at Chepstow School had been supportive of her sporting endeavours and helped her by sending work to her while she was away at competitions.

Her love of sport also lead her to play an active role in the school’s student leadership team, working alongside headteacher Matthew Sims to improve sporting facilities.

“I really believe there’s a sport for everyone and that everyone should give sports a go even if you end up playing a super-obscure sport like fencing or something no-one has ever heard of,” Ms Craig said.

“Sport is a good way to cultivate new friendships, as well as keeping fit and getting out and about. And especially with exams, and exam stress, it’s an amazing stress reliever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZptz_0hMGBFec00
Education minister Jeremy Miles at Coleg Sir Gar in Llanelli, South Wales on A-level results day. (Terry Morris/Welsh Government)

The percentage of A-level entries in Wales to be awarded the top grades of A* and A this year was 40.9%, the overall pass rate for students being 98%.

Welsh education minister Jeremy Miles, who met students getting their results at Coleg Sir Gar on Thursday, said: “What we hoped to see in the results overall this year was a midpoint between last year and 2019, and broadly speaking that’s what we’ve seen.

“This has been a year where there has been significant disruption again and students have shown great resilience.

“I think the circumstances faced by young people over the last few years will mean many have become great self-starters.”

Mr Miles said he anticipated exams regulator Qualifications Wales will also allow next year’s students to have advanced information on topics expected to be covered in exams due to disruption they experienced this year to their studies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Medicine#Olympics#Commonwealth Games#Team Gb
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
newschain

Staff at UK’s largest zoo measure 10,000 animals in their annual weigh-in

From weighing wolf spiders to measuring Ming Jung the 4,150kg Asian elephant, staff at the UK’s largest zoo have been carrying out their annual animal assessment. The huge task saw Whipsnade zookeepers gently coax animals of all sizes, including aardvarks, rhinos and spiders to step onto the scales as they set about recording the vital statistics of the 10,000 residents.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before – auroras and all. Scientists released the shots of the solar system’s biggest planet on Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern...
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Lawyers for former US president Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records. The request was included in a court filing, the...
POTUS
newschain

Unrelated people with similar faces likely to have comparable DNA – study

Unrelated people who look alike are likely to have similar DNA, new research suggests. Researchers studied pairs of unrelated people who are look-alikes, and determined the impact of inheritance versus environment on their appearance. They found that the doppelgangers (doubles) in their study not only had similar faces, height and...
SCIENCE
newschain

Newly-formed consortium could save Worcester from administration

Former Worcester Warriors chief executive Jim O’Toole is optimistic a newly-formed consortium could save the club from administration. O’Toole is spearheading the takeover bid, majority-backed by a US company with additional support from Worcester businesses. He moved another step forward on Tuesday afternoon after positive conversations with both...
RUGBY
newschain

Ben Stokes shows great courage addressing mental health struggles – Joe Root

Joe Root has praised England captain Ben Stokes for addressing his mental health struggles in a new documentary, saluting his “great courage and great leadership”. Root joined the rest of the Test squad at a London screening of ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, a film that sees their skipper tackle the toughest moments of his career, before travelling north for Thursday’s second Test against South Africa.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy