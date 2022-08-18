Read full article on original website
Wayne Harding Painter
Wayne Harding Painter, 73, of Stanley, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1949, in Luray and was a son of the late Marion Painter and Charlotte Turner Painter. Mr. Painter worked at Wrangler for 30 years as an auditor. He was a member of...
Cornelia Ann Osborne Hoak
Cornelia Ann Hoak, 88, of Luray, died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 16, 1934, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Thomas Price Osborne and Abby Lena Comer Osborne. Mrs. Hoak was a graduate of Luray High School Class...
Susan Faye ‘Susie’ McInerney
Susan Faye “Susie” McInerney, 62, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McInerney was born January 24, 1960 in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late James C. Hensley and Joan Faye Orye Thomas. She attended Page County High School and...
Nora Juanita Grube
Nora Juanita Grube, 99 years old, of Luray, died on August 15, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Grube was born on December 7, 1922, in Punxsutawney, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Belle (McCarty) Stiver. Nora was married to Harland Grube, who preceded her in...
Thomas Patrick Blanche
Thomas Patrick Blanche, 74, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 16, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a son of the late John Blanche and Dorothy Clark Blanche. Thomas was a police officer for the City of Philadelphia...
Page Valley Fair celebrates 70 years with parade, rides, demo derby and Confederate Railroad
LURAY, Aug. 22 — While the 70th edition of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair officially kicked off on Saturday, fair activities get into full swing tonight as Monday features “Kid’s Night”. All school-aged children will be admitted FREE on Monday night, as well as...
Johnson wins ‘Chrisman Classic’ preseason cross country meet
LURAY, Aug. 13 — Luray High School sophomore Davey Johnson took top honors with a time of 4:51 at the third annual Chrisman Classic preseason event held Saturday, Aug. 13 at LHS. Johnson starts off his sophomore campaign on solid ground after a stellar freshman year that produced Top...
