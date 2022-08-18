ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Wayne Harding Painter

Wayne Harding Painter, 73, of Stanley, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1949, in Luray and was a son of the late Marion Painter and Charlotte Turner Painter. Mr. Painter worked at Wrangler for 30 years as an auditor. He was a member of...
STANLEY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Cornelia Ann Osborne Hoak

Cornelia Ann Hoak, 88, of Luray, died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 16, 1934, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Thomas Price Osborne and Abby Lena Comer Osborne. Mrs. Hoak was a graduate of Luray High School Class...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Susan Faye ‘Susie’ McInerney

Susan Faye “Susie” McInerney, 62, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McInerney was born January 24, 1960 in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late James C. Hensley and Joan Faye Orye Thomas. She attended Page County High School and...
SHENANDOAH, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Nora Juanita Grube

Nora Juanita Grube, 99 years old, of Luray, died on August 15, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Grube was born on December 7, 1922, in Punxsutawney, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Belle (McCarty) Stiver. Nora was married to Harland Grube, who preceded her in...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Thomas Patrick Blanche

Thomas Patrick Blanche, 74, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 16, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a son of the late John Blanche and Dorothy Clark Blanche. Thomas was a police officer for the City of Philadelphia...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Johnson wins ‘Chrisman Classic’ preseason cross country meet

LURAY, Aug. 13 — Luray High School sophomore Davey Johnson took top honors with a time of 4:51 at the third annual Chrisman Classic preseason event held Saturday, Aug. 13 at LHS. Johnson starts off his sophomore campaign on solid ground after a stellar freshman year that produced Top...
LURAY, VA

