ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Laser incidents reported by U.S. pilots hit record in 2021 -report

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiWyg_0hMGB39900

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The number of reported incidents involving aiming of lasers at U.S. airplanes hit a record in 2021, according to a federal government report, which also said regulators should do more to address the problem.

The Government Accountability Office said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) should strengthen its efforts to address the practice that regulators say can pose a serious safety issue. Reported laser incidents rose 42% in 2021 to 9,273.

Intentionally aiming lasers at aircraft poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law. "Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers," the FAA said.

The FAA asks pilots to complete laser pointing incident

questionnaires upon landing. But GAO said "FAA received responses for about 12% of the 8,221 laser incidents that occurred over a recent one-year period."

The FAA said on Thursday that in order to reduce attacks, "the agency conducts outreach to educate the public about the hazards of lasers aimed at aircraft."

The agency noted it can issue fines of up to $11,000 per violation and $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The agency said it issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021.

The FAA developed a software visualization tool "that shows laser-strike data from 2010 to 2021 and highlights trends by geographic area, per capita data, time of day and year."

The FAA said it "also works closely with other federal agencies and state and local governments to report and investigate incidents, help apprehend suspects, and advocate for the prosecution of offenders."

The GAO said FAA "does not consistently share collected information with law enforcement" and noted the FAA, FBI, and the Food and Drug Administration, which has regulatory authority

over lasers, were in an interagency group to address laser safety concerns until its dissolution in 2015.

GAO said the Biden administration should consider re-establishing this group.

The FAA noted a 36-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced in April to one year in prison for shining a laser pointer into a Philadelphia Police helicopter.

A Mississippi man was sentenced to probation in April after pleading guilty to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft following reports that numerous planes flying into Memphis were being struck. The FBI said there were 49 green-laser strikes on aircraft, mainly FedEx Corp (FDX.N) planes, between January and July 2021.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Audio Released After Pilot 'Jumped' From Plane Before Emergency Landing

A 911 call was placed by 2 FAA staffers after they got word a pilot of the cargo plane that was about to make an emergency landing had jumped from the plane. One of the FAA employees is on the call telling the North Carolina 911 dispatcher, "This is from Raleigh Airport ... We have a pilot who was inbound to the field. His co-pilot jumped out of the aircraft. He made impact to the ground and here are the coordinates."
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Pointer#Fbi#Laser Safety#Gao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

557K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy