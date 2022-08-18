Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware gets ready to start construction on new $34M bldg in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware hopes to break ground on a new $34 million building soon. The goal is to start work on a facility in Milford in late September, located on West Liberty Way, just south of the Delaware Veterans Home and not too far from their current facility on Mattlind Way.
WGMD Radio
Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward
Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion
Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
WBOC
Potential Plastic Bag Ban in Easton
EASTON, Md. - Voting, at the next town council meeting, will include the possible ban of single-use plastic bags. The town of Easton is close to banning single-use plastic bags. If passed, this would apply to places like grocery stores, convenience stores, service stations, and others. This would not apply...
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse damaged in outside trash fire
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of an outside trash fire that damaged a Salisbury townhome late last week. At around 1:15 p.m. Friday, a Salisbury Police Officer on routine patrol discovered the fire in the 500 block of Green Mor Court. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to control the blaze in 15 minutes. Officials say the smoke and fire alarms were present but did not activate due to the fact that the fire began outside of the home.
WBOC
Wicomico County Fair This Weekend
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont. “Our team is excited...
WGMD Radio
Here’s What’s Ahead for Sussex Co. Council
Sussex County Council returns to session this morning and this afternoon in Georgetown (Tue. Aug. 23rd). Council members begin at 10 a.m. with several departmental reports, and grant requests. Public hearings on three conditional use applications begin at 1:30 p.m.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
WBOC
Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island
Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island, which is set at the water’s edge in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, is expanding from five to 38 pastel-colored tiny retreats. Slated to open in August and September, the 33 new one- or two-bedroom cottages range from 376 to 661 square feet. Each has a full kitchen, tiled walk-in shower, coastal decor and a cozy covered porch with water views. Many of the decks are at the canal’s edge, making it easy to fish and crab from them.
Cape Gazette
Voting in Delaware is easier than ever
Democrat? Republican? Something else? Whatever your party affiliation, the importance of making your voice heard when there’s an election has never been more apparent. And for Delawareans, it’s never been as easy to vote as it will be in 2022. Three laws that take effect this year remove...
delawarepublic.org
Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away
Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one...
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
