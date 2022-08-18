Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware gets ready to start construction on new $34M bldg in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware hopes to break ground on a new $34 million building soon. The goal is to start work on a facility in Milford in late September, located on West Liberty Way, just south of the Delaware Veterans Home and not too far from their current facility on Mattlind Way.
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
WBOC
Optimistic Outlook for Wicomico County Fair
SALISBURY, Md. - A 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Wicomico County Fair opened with a ribbon cutting. The past few years have been difficult for such events because of the COVID pandemic, and more recently, uncertainty in the economy. But those matters have not stopped vendors from coming to the...
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
WBOC
DNREC to Hold Community Workshop on Proposed Biogas Facility in Southern Delaware
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28, about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WGMD Radio
Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward
Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion
Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
firststateupdate.com
Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified
Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
WGMD Radio
Here’s What’s Ahead for Sussex Co. Council
Sussex County Council returns to session this morning and this afternoon in Georgetown (Tue. Aug. 23rd). Council members begin at 10 a.m. with several departmental reports, and grant requests. Public hearings on three conditional use applications begin at 1:30 p.m.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
delawarepublic.org
Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away
Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one...
