Worcester County, MD

The Dispatch

Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant

BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
Delaware LIVE News

The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site

Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford.  The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals.  ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Optimistic Outlook for Wicomico County Fair

SALISBURY, Md. - A 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Wicomico County Fair opened with a ribbon cutting. The past few years have been difficult for such events because of the COVID pandemic, and more recently, uncertainty in the economy. But those matters have not stopped vendors from coming to the...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

DNREC to Hold Community Workshop on Proposed Biogas Facility in Southern Delaware

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28, about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits...
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward

Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
tourcounsel.com

The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland

Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion

Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified

Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
LEWES, DE
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder

In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022

The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Here’s What’s Ahead for Sussex Co. Council

Sussex County Council returns to session this morning and this afternoon in Georgetown (Tue. Aug. 23rd). Council members begin at 10 a.m. with several departmental reports, and grant requests. Public hearings on three conditional use applications begin at 1:30 p.m.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
delawarepublic.org

Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away

Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one...
DELAWARE STATE

