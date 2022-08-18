Read full article on original website
Related
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Natural Gas Soars Above $9 on Falling Output, Surging LNG Exports – Is $10 Next?
Natural gas futures are soaring on Tuesday, with prices firming way above the $9 mark. The energy commodity has been surging on abysmal output and a broad array of technical factors. But could this week’s storage report put a dent in the ultra-bullish run in recent sessions?. September natural...
US natural gas prices could spike 60% this winter as the global energy crisis drags on, Truist analyst says
US natural gas prices could spike as much as 60% this winter, a Truist analyst said. Domestic inventories of liquefied natural gas are low and US production capacity is near 90%. The crunch is exacerbated by the fact that the US has become the world's top LNG exporter. US natural...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 12, 2022
Natural gas is in for a reversal from its downtrend but might need a pullback to nearby support levels to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% level is close by at $8.584, then the 5o% level might have buyers...
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
401ktv.com
U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked
U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good News Network
Farmer Thrives by Growing Gluten-free Grain Needing No Water During Drought
What doesn’t need irrigation, requires no pesticides, and needs only a third of the fertilizer of wheat?. It’s a potential big-problem-solving grain called sorghum, which in France is growing strong while all other grain fields are withering and baking under record temperatures. Farming is all about the input...
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: 88 Energy Makes Billion Barrel Oil Announcement and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development.
US shale producers could be facing over $10 billion in hedging losses even as oil prices hover around $100 a barrel, Rystad Energy says
US shale oil producers could face more than $10 billion in hedging losses, per Rystad Energy. Currently, operators have 42% of their expected crude output for the year hedged at $55 a barrel. WTI oil prices have shot up this year, soaring past $100 a barrel at one point after...
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
Oil Prices Fall In Premarket Action Pulling Chevron, Exxon, And Occidental Downward
(Monday Market Open) Oil prices fell overnight as new China’s economic reports raised concerns of an economic slowdown and possible reduction in global demand for oil. WTI crude oil futures were down 5% in the premarket in response to The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut to stimulate economic growth after new economic data showing weak retail sales and industrial production. The China Beige Book revealed a slowdown in major sectors with falling credit supply and credit demand. Additionally, China’s home prices also fell in June. Despite that, the central bank’s cut was pretty small—just 10 basis points—but it comes on top of PBOC’s other recent actions to slow credit.
eenews.net
Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law
Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
biztoc.com
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that the responsible thing for us to do next, is to ensure that our vehicle lending doesn’t lock our customers in to higher carbon emissions and increasingly expensive running costs in the years ahead," Bank Australia Chief Impact Officer Sasha Courville said in a statement on Friday.
FXDailyReport.com
90
Followers
6K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0