Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Don Tito, Taco Rock, Barley Mac, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots with a newly announced red-sauce joint for Ballston. Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar will open next summer in the rotunda-shaped, 4,800-square-foot corner that formerly housed Next Day Blinds (3865 Wilson Boulevard). The 40-year culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, says cult crime drama The Godfather is the inspiration behind a rustic redesign and menu full of comforting classics like homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, that stuffed cannoli made famous by the 50-year-old film. Italian wines will join Negronis and prosecco-topped bellinis, Puccinis, and spritzes at a 24-seat bar. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and crooners will set the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero.
