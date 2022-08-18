ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Picture of the Day – Happy Birthday Ms. Blanche

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A special Happy Birthday to Blanche Stroud who will be 100 years young tomorrow, Saturday August 27th!. Her friend, Ms. Lilia Stoytcheva, of 27 years telling us Stroud is a remarkable and amazing woman who received an iPad at the tender age of 90 and has learned to navigate Google, games, emails, taking pictures and even has a Facebook page.
A Proud Mom Telling Her Daughter’s Beautiful Story

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chances are you probably never met Terri Ledbetter from Lancaster, but her story is one worth telling. Terri passed away suddenly at the age of 43. Her mom Janice Steele details her daughter’s life after a traumatic birth led to Terri’s developmental disabilities.
Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
