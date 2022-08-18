ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A special Happy Birthday to Blanche Stroud who will be 100 years young tomorrow, Saturday August 27th!. Her friend, Ms. Lilia Stoytcheva, of 27 years telling us Stroud is a remarkable and amazing woman who received an iPad at the tender age of 90 and has learned to navigate Google, games, emails, taking pictures and even has a Facebook page.

