Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society to hold open house Saturday

Angileen Williams Kaye Williams Angileen Kaye Williams (Frandsen), 57, of Lava Hot Springs, ID, passed away Saturday, July 23rd after an automobile accident. She was born in Blackfoot, ID on August 28th 1964 to Doris and LW Frandsen. Angileen graduated from the "I AM" School in Denver, CO in 1982. She was married to Mark Sidell on April 27th, 1985. Angileen and Mark welcomed their baby girl, Angel, in 1992. In 2003 Angileen met her current Husband, Geoff Williams, while teaching at the "I AM" School in Mt. Shasta, California. As the years went on, they created a wonderful relationship and eventually married on August 15, 2008. Angileen was selfless, kind, and compassionate. She loved with her whole heart. She devoted substantial time toward organizing family gatherings, gifting home-baked goods, and writing cards and letters to her wide circle of beloved family, friends, and neighbors, at every opportunity she could find. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Geoff, sharing quiet cups of breakfast tea and coffee, meticulously caring for their wooded cabin property, or working together to develop their Canyon Creek subdivision in Lava. Most of all, Angileen was a proud and protective mother. She cherished visiting with her daughter and closest confident Angel. Angileen will be missed by many, and forever remembered by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Frandsen (Peterson), her father, Lothair William Frandsen, and countless loving family members. Angileen is survived by her siblings, Mike, Miles (Patty), Rickey (Cheryl), Dinna (Ed), Jason, several stepsiblings, her stepmother, Iris, her daughter, Angel (Parker), her loving husband, Geoff, as well as a large extended family. Her wonderful spirit, joy, and personality will be celebrated at 2pm on August 28, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, ID. Doors will open at 1pm for an hour-long meet-and-greet before the service, and will be followed by a reception with refreshments. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO