Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society to hold open house Saturday

Idaho State Journal
Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce seeks nominees for the Minnie Howard Award
POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce established the Minnie Howard Award in lieu of the Athena Award (1986-2005). This award, sponsored by Cole Nissan Kia, is presented at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet and recognizes a local woman for her outstanding contributions to her profession, the community and to the leadership exemplified for other women.
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold RISE UP! Pride event this weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. will host its first Pride event this weekend with various activities in Historic Downtown Pocatello. To kick things off, Club Charley’s, 331 E. Center St., will host a dance party to raise funds for SEIPF starting at 9 p.m. Friday. You must be 21 or older to attend, and there is a cover charge of $5. On Saturday, the main event, RISE...
Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces changes to transportation staff
POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Kelly Dial as the coordinator of student transportation; Mr. Jeff Corrington as a transportation supervisor; and Ms. Samantha Steed as a transportation supervisor. Ms. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate of Pocatello High School....
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout still serving and protecting Pocatello
POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them. ...
Idaho State Journal
Our city council
That our city council is non-functional and without good leadership should be of concern to everyone in Pocatello and, hopefully, to the mayor and council members who have created this embarrassment. We shouldn’t accept the proposition that honesty, fairness, consideration, mutual respect, beneficial and qualified leadership may simply be unrealistic expectations, just a bridge too far for our elected leaders.
Idaho State Journal
'TAKE FLIGHT'
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is ready to "take flight" in what appears to be the first normal start to a school year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The masks are off and students and teachers are learning together in person to kick off the 2022-23 school year, which officially begins Tuesday. While preparations for a successful year start as soon as summer hits, the week right before classes begin is usually one of the busiest and this year was no exception.
Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho
It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released
The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
School District 25 officials excited for 2022-23 school year to 'Take Flight'
POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is ready to “take flight” in what appears to be the first normal start to a school year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The masks are off and students and teachers are learning together in person to kick off the 2022-23 school year, which officially begins Tuesday. While preparations for a successful year start as soon as summer hits, the week right before classes begin is usually one of the busiest and this year was no exception. ...
Idaho State Journal
Williams, Angileen Kaye
Angileen Williams Kaye Williams Angileen Kaye Williams (Frandsen), 57, of Lava Hot Springs, ID, passed away Saturday, July 23rd after an automobile accident. She was born in Blackfoot, ID on August 28th 1964 to Doris and LW Frandsen. Angileen graduated from the "I AM" School in Denver, CO in 1982. She was married to Mark Sidell on April 27th, 1985. Angileen and Mark welcomed their baby girl, Angel, in 1992. In 2003 Angileen met her current Husband, Geoff Williams, while teaching at the "I AM" School in Mt. Shasta, California. As the years went on, they created a wonderful relationship and eventually married on August 15, 2008. Angileen was selfless, kind, and compassionate. She loved with her whole heart. She devoted substantial time toward organizing family gatherings, gifting home-baked goods, and writing cards and letters to her wide circle of beloved family, friends, and neighbors, at every opportunity she could find. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Geoff, sharing quiet cups of breakfast tea and coffee, meticulously caring for their wooded cabin property, or working together to develop their Canyon Creek subdivision in Lava. Most of all, Angileen was a proud and protective mother. She cherished visiting with her daughter and closest confident Angel. Angileen will be missed by many, and forever remembered by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Frandsen (Peterson), her father, Lothair William Frandsen, and countless loving family members. Angileen is survived by her siblings, Mike, Miles (Patty), Rickey (Cheryl), Dinna (Ed), Jason, several stepsiblings, her stepmother, Iris, her daughter, Angel (Parker), her loving husband, Geoff, as well as a large extended family. Her wonderful spirit, joy, and personality will be celebrated at 2pm on August 28, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, ID. Doors will open at 1pm for an hour-long meet-and-greet before the service, and will be followed by a reception with refreshments. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Idaho State Journal
Hasselquist, Claudia Ann
Claudia Hasselquist Ann Hasselquist Claudia Hasselquist passed away 26th of July 2022 after a courageous battle with endometrial cancer. Claudia was born on April 22, 1948, in Ord, Nebraska to parents Henry and Elven Schaefer. Her family moved to Holdrege, Nebraska 1958 where she graduated from high school. Upon graduation she attended the University of Nebraska and was married in 1967 to Keith Hasselquist. They both graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1970 where she received a bachelor's degree of Science in Education. They moved to Madison Wisconsin where she taught Physical Education. In 1975 they moved to Pocatello Idaho where they had two wonderful sons, Tyson and Niles. She received her master's degree in Health Education from Idaho State University 1987. She worked in education and provided in-service training to educators throughout the state. In 1990 the family moved to Boise where she joined staff at the state Department Education working to promote Safe Drug Free Schools. She completed her professional life in 2011. The family took advantage of all the city and surrounding area had to offer. She enjoyed happy family times camping, rafting, hiking, gardening and above all golfing. She had many golfing friends which gave wonderful support during this challenging time. Claudia is survived by her son, Tyson of Boise, Daughter in Law, Eliza Hasselquist of Umea Sweden, two grandchildren Frida and Toby, and sister Cheryl Spence of Ft Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: * Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church,2981 E Boise Ave, Boise 83706 - https://www.bslcboise.org/ * Idaho Junior Golf Foundation - https://www.ijgf.org/give * Or to a cancer organization of your choice. Details of celebration of life will be posted at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/pwQJGMFH.
Local man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after wreck that shut down I-86 eastbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
For better or worse, husband and wife team takes over ISU volleyball
The first question that comes to mind when you are introduced to a husband/wife coaching team is, “How does that work?” Because, you see, coaching is probably unlike any other business where you might see a husband and wife working together. Coaching is 24/7 “togetherness,” from running practices, travel, recruiting, film dissection and games. And sharing emotions. Oh man, the emotions, the shared joy of victory and, when you’re charged with rebuilding a struggling program, the common frustrations and hopelessness that can come with consistent...
Former Sheriff Craig Rowland pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland accepted a plea deal Monday in which he will plead guilty to aggravated assault. As part of the agreement, a charge of aggravated battery and exhibition of a deadly weapon will be dropped. In exchange, the Idaho Attorney General's Office will recommend a sentence of probation and a jail sentence of 10 days that cannot be suspended. The deal does not state...
