Deshaun Watson Releases Statement Following NFL's Disciplinary Action

By Brad Senkiw
 5 days ago

Deshaun Watson accepts "accountability for the decisions I made" in statement and stands "on my innocence" after he was settled for an 11-game suspension, $5 million fine with NFL.

Following a disciplinary settlement with the NFL , Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson released a statement Thursday.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement through the Browns. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Watson, who had 24 civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct, settled with the NFL on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He later met with the Cleveland media on Thursday and said that he continues to "stand on my innocence."

Watson, a former Clemson quarterback, becomes ineligible on Aug. 30 and can return to the team following Week 12. His first action of the season will come in Week 13 when the Browns, play at Houston, Watson's former team that traded him to Cleveland earlier this summer.

Tiger Fever

CLEMSON, S.C. -- “We’re #1: The Story of 1981 Clemson Football” which was produced by Raycom Sports and ACC Network Productions, airs tonight at seven o’clock on ACCN. The one-hour special chronicles the 1981 season and how the small university rose to the top of the college football world in one of the craziest seasons in the history of college football.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
